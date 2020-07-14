So Many Michael Kors Handbags Are Up to 60% Off Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As a little Tuesday treat, we just came across a ton of beautiful Michael Kors bags on sale at Macy’s for truly unbelievable prices. You can score one of their signature bestselling leather purses for up to 60% off! We’ve handpicked our five favorite bags that are all equally beautiful and functional. These universally flattering accessories will match every look you already own. Check out our picks below!

This Chic Satchel

This roomy, compact purse can be held like a traditional handbag or worn as a crossbody. Its sleek design will complement any summer, fall, winter or spring outfit!

Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Maxine Medium Dome Satchel (originally $298) on sale for just $149, available at Macy’s!

This Luxe Quilted Crossbody

Seriously — how luxurious does this purse look? We love the plush design of the leather coupled with the powder pink hue — and the gold hardware details make the shade pop even more.

Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Cece Chevron-Quilted Leather Crossbody (originally $378) on sale for just $149, available at Macy’s!

This Travel Tote

This tote was designed to carry everything you could possibly need, whether you’re going on a weekend trip or have a long day of errands ahead. The compartments inside keep your essentials organized and in place!

Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Jet Set Leather Medium Tote (originally $228) on sale for just $137, available at Macy’s!

This Cute Leather Backpack

We can’t pinpoint the exact moment when backpacks became so chic, but we couldn’t be happier that this trend lives on! This bright red version is the perfect bold accent to your look.

Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Rhea Zip Small Backpack (originally $298) on sale for just $149, available at Macy’s!

This Simple Pouch Crossbody

You can use this purse as a small crossbody, or throw it into your bag as a makeup pouch! Think of this as your secret weapon if you’re heading off on a quick grocery store run.

Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Pebble Leather Double Pouch Crossbody (originally $198) on sale for just $99, available at Macy’s!

