This Michael Kors Leather Tote Is 40% Off Right Now on Amazon!





What would we do without the existence of Amazon? The revolutionary online superstore has made all of our lives so much easier. You can shop for groceries, electronics and skincare all in the same place. And in most cases, we’re treated to free or super speedy shipping (or both — when we’re lucky).

Of course, you can find some seriously amazing deals on various Amazon products — but the best is when that includes designer items! These discoveries feel like hitting the jackpot, so we have to share them with you the second we uncover them. And this Michael Kors tote that we found for 40% off is nothing short of a major designer score!

Get the Michael Michael Kors Bedford Leather Pocket Tote (originally $198) on sale for just $79, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 19, 2019, but are subject to change.

There are countless ways to describe this leather tote that we found from Michael Michael Kors — sleek, sophisticated and stylish are just a few that come to mind. It’s the perfect carryall tote that can fit everything you need — no matter where you’re headed. Whether you’re getting on a flight or commuting to work, this bag guarantees that all of your essential items are neat and easily accessible.

This purse is made out of 100% imported pebbled leather. The main body of the bag is made out of black leather, while the shoulder straps are made of a light tan leather that offsets against the black perfectly. It also includes gold tone hardware details on the straps, as well as on the front of the bag with the classic “Michael Kors” embossed logo.

This tote is definitely for anyone that is obsessed with organization. There are honestly too many compartments and pockets to keep track of, but we’ll break them down for you to give you an idea as to just how functional this bag is. On the outside there are four slip pockets — two in the front and two in the back. Inside, there are six slip pockets on one side of the bag, all of which vary in size — as well as an additional slip pocket and a zip pocket on the other. There’s also a key ring that you can attach your keys or a smaller coin purse onto.

This Michael Michael Kors tote is perfect for anyone that carries a lot of things on a daily basis. You won’t need to go digging through your purse to find your favorite lipstick or find yourself wasting time searching for your wallet as you head onto public transport. You never want to be the straggler that can’t find their bus or train pass during rush hour, and that can be a thing of the past with this purse!

With all of its functionality, the high quality materials that it’s made of and the amazing price point, it’s hard to find a reason to not pick up this Michael Michael Kors tote. We can’t wait to get our lives organized with this bag!

Not the style that you’re looking for? Check out more items available from Michael Michael Kors and other handbags & wallets available on Amazon!

