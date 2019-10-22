This Studded Levi’s Jean Jacket Is on Sale for Nearly 75% Off!





Denim is arguably the most classic American fabric that exists. When one thinks of the traditional Americana vibe, a pair of jeans or a denim jacket is usually woven somewhere into the mix. Chances are, we all own at least one pair of jeans and one jean jacket that is constantly in our outfit rotation.

But sometimes denim pieces can feel uninteresting and repetitive. Though the classic jean look will never go out of style, occasionally we want to see some more variety. This denim jacket from Levi’s stood out to us immediately, and it’s also on sale for a seriously unbelievable discount!

See it: Get the Studded Dad Trucker Jacket (originally $228) on sale for just $60, available from Levi’s!

This studded oversized jacket from Levi’s is the perfect way to make a denim statement. It’s constructed in an oversized fit that is a staple in any downtown cool girl’s uniform. This version gives the standard denim jacket an upgrade with the addition of rhinestone embellishments that are sprinkled all over, which sets it apart from just about every other one that we’ve seen on the market!

This Levi’s jacket is also being offered for a price that’s truly too good to pass up. It’s been marked down from $228 to just $60, which is almost 75% off the original price! With a deal this good, it’s going to be hard to find a reason to not throw this jacket into your cart ASAP!

See it: Get the Studded Dad Trucker Jacket (originally $228) on sale for just $60, available from Levi’s!

This denim jacket comes in a medium-to-light wash that’s appropriate for both the colder and the warmer months of the year. It’s embellished with dozens of multicolored rhinestones from top to bottom. It’s a subtle detail, yet a bold enough one that makes this jacket a complete knockout.

This rare find has all of the elements that any traditional jean jacket possesses: two chest spade pockets with flap button closures, two side welt pockets at the hips and button closures straight down the front with a pointed collar at the top. The oversized fit makes it perfect for layering in the fall and winter. You can definitely easily wear a hoodie or a sweater underneath it comfortably on chillier days, and without any layering on warmer ones.

Wear this Levi’s jacket with some black skinny jeans for a casual look — or over a girly dress to give it some extra edge. You can even wear it with some jeans that are a similar or contrasting shade of blue for a bold denim-on-denim look. Whichever way you decide to style this jacket, you’re sure to get a compliment or two when you wear it out and about.

See it: Get the Studded Dad Trucker Jacket (originally $228) on sale for just $60, available from Levi’s!

Not the style that you’re chopping for? Check out more jean jackets & outerwear and all of the items on sale from Levi’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!