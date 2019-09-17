The Comfy Michael Kors Leggings You Can Even Wear to the Office (25% Off!)





What would you list as your top interest on your dating profile? Long walks on the beach? Marathoning your favorite comedies over and over? Eating ice cream even in the snow? All worthy interests, but for Us there’s no question; it would be leggings, without a doubt!

When you take leggings as seriously as we do, they become even more than an interest; they’re pretty much a way of life. That’s why we’re always looking for new ways to incorporate them into our wardrobe, even when they wouldn’t normally be considered “appropriate” for certain occasions. That’s why we need a pair unlike any other — a pair that no one can deny!

See it: Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Leggings (originally up to $70) starting at just $51 at Macy’s! Sale ends September 25, 2019.

You may be looking at these Michael Kors bottoms and thinking, “Hey, Us, these aren’t leggings at all. They’re actual pants.” Don’t worry, because we’re seeing exactly what you’re seeing, and we made the same mistake at first too. These leggings are incredibly convincing as pants, visually, but when it comes to the fit and comfort factor, they are no doubt leggings to their core!

Dozens of shoppers are leaving glowing reviews on these MK leggings, calling them the “best quality” they’ve ever come across. They agree that these bottoms are “so comfortable” and, on top of that, “flattering” too! They’re calling the fit and feel “awesome” and love how they’ve seen “no shrinking or fading” even after multiple washes and wears. It’s no wonder so many “highly recommend” them to others and that some shoppers have even been buying them in “almost every color.” Now we see why they’re selling out so quickly!

There’s no better time to stock up on these leggings than during the Michael Kors Fall Fashion event at Macy’s, with sales on almost every available piece from the world-renowned designer. There’s no better base for your shopping cart than a sleek staple like these pull-on leggings. They have a mid-rise waistband and a skinny leg, the hem hitting right below the ankle, leaving room for cuffing if we’re into the popular trend!

Part of what makes these leggings so convincing as pants, or even jeans, is the attention to detail. There are two faux pockets up front with appropriate hardware to make them all the more convincing, and even two real pockets over on the back! Plus, the premium cotton blend isn’t see-through or cheap like with other leggings. It’s soft and stretchy, too — but not saggy!

There are a few colors still available, but they’re selling fast, so don’t wait it out too long. These are the most high-quality leggings you’ll ever own, after all! Need a new top to go along with your new bottoms? Duh. Good thing these pants are part of a Michael Kors collection, too! First outfit? Already picked out and ready to rumble!

On the more petite side? I’m right there with you, but there are no worries when it comes to these MK leggings. They come in both regular and petite sizes, so we’re good to go! Meet you at the mailbox!

