Hurry! These Outfit-Making Michael Kors Riding Boots Are 50% Off

We believe that every fashion lover should own at least one quality pair of over-the-knee boots. They’re one of those pieces that can totally change your mood and mindset as soon as you slip them on. One second you’re feeling blah, the next you’re feeling like a boss! Who wouldn’t love that easy kind of pick-me-up in their life?

Now, don’t rush into things. It’s important that you’re a little picky when choosing a pair of riding boots. The wrong pair can feel too tight or loose on your calf, seriously irritate your thighs or rub your heel raw. That’s why we suggest going designer. Don’t freak out — we’re not telling you to spend $1,000 on a pair. We’re not even telling you to spend $80. Why would you when you can get the perfect Michael Kors pair for even less?

Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Bromley Stretch Back Riding Boot (originally $159) for just $79 at Nordstrom! Also available at Macy’s, Zappos and Amazon!

Holy deal! This 50%-off sale feels like it can’t be real, but we assure you that it is — and you found it while there are sizes still in stock. These Michael Kors Bromley boots could be yours in just a few days, and according to the reviews, that’s something you’re going to want to make happen. “You won’t be disappointed,” one said, while others called them the “perfect closet staple”!

Shoppers say these shoes are “ready to wear straight out of the box.” There’s “no need to break [them] in” — they “fit like a glove” from the start. Even those who usually struggle with online shoe buys say this is “one of the rare ‘great experiences’” they’ve had!

These leather MK boots have a stretchy back panel that reaches down the back of the leg to the heel, offering a contoured fit for maximum comfort and sleekness. There’s also a full-length size zip closure on the inside of the leg, which is a must when it comes to tall riding boots like these. Check the top of the collar on the outside too to find the cute little “MK” logo hardware!

These boots have rubber soles and a low block heel measuring in at 1 ¼ inch, finishing them off with a perfect touch so they can finish all of our outfits off with a perfect touch of their own. Rock these with a minidress, a pair of skinny jeans or whatever else your heart desires. Nordstrom suggests ordering half a size up, so just make sure you’ve picked out the best fit and get ready to rock ‘n’ roll!

