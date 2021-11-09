You Can Wear This Dress Across All 4 Seasons — Starting at Just $27

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If we could have a wardrobe that’s completely specific to each of the four seasons, we totally would. Unfortunately, that would result in having to store our shoes and clothes in our ovens à la Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the City. That is simply not an option for Us!

The best solution? Shopping smarter, which means selecting styles that you’re confident can be adjusted for whatever weather the world decides to throw at you! Is it possible to style a summery dress for the fall and winter months? With a gorgeous number like this one from Miessial, it absolutely is!

Get the Miessial Women’s Chiffon Ruffle Mini Dress on sale for prices starting at just $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

This romantic dress comes in a slew of different styles, but we’re currently focused on the long-sleeve options. You can pick up this frock in a chiffon version or a lacier crochet style, but both are equally as beautiful! These mini dresses have a fitted top that highlights the smallest part of the waist, plus a skirt that flows out into a sophisticated A-line style.

Now, in terms of styling, you can obviously wear these dresses on their own in the spring and summer — but come fall and winter, all you need to do is add some tights, booties and your favorite leather jacket. Boom — you’re ready to go! If it’s especially cold outside, we would recommend opaque or fleece-lined tights to give your legs extra warmth. Perhaps you could even throw a puffer on top if it’s particularly frigid and there will be coat check at the restaurant or holiday party you’re off to!

Making these dresses work across all seasons is doable with the proper accessories, footwear and outerwear. To make it even more versatile, it’s all about choosing the right hue. Black is certainly a go-to, but even the white or mauve options are just as impressive! Getting creative with styling is a great deal of fun, and there are tons of ways to wear this dress. It will surely become a closet staple in no time!

