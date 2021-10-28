This Cariuma Sand Sneaker Is the Neutral Shoe You Need for Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love our white sneakers, but white isn’t the only color out there with some versatility when it comes to footwear. And hey, what about when it’s a moody fall day and you’re heading out in your rusty orange scarves, deep green sweaters and earthy knit hat? White sneakers could work, sure — but what about something that fits the mood a little better?

When we saw the Sand Contrast/Ivory variation of Cariuma’s beloved Catiba Pro sneaker, “fall neutral” was the first thing that came to mind. This was the shoe we wanted to wear next time we went for a chilly morning walk by the leaf-filled lake, or the next time we jumped into a pile of leaves with our family or friends!

Get the Catiba Pro in Sand Contrast/Ivory for just $89 at Cariuma with free shipping!

This colorway is appropriately named, because its dark khaki shade reminds Us of the color of soaked sand just after a wave ebbs away from it. It will go with pretty much every other color out there, but it will especially enhance autumnal tones. We totally want to wear it for a breezy stroll by the beach too to compare the sand shades in real life!

The Catiba Pro is a skate shoe, but it’s really a shoe anyone can wear. If you do skate, you’ll love its grippy, natural rubber outsole and ankle stability. If you don’t, you’ll still adore these features as you traverse rainy sidewalks or just-waxed hallways. Everyone will also love the soft, premium suede and organic cotton canvas upper, plus the breathable cotton canvas lining. Also inside this shoe are the brand’s famous cork removable insoles, which are made with memory foam and offer wonderful arch support!

As always, Cariuma is focused on earth-friendly practices and sustainability, which is why you see things like recycled shoelaces and natural materials. You’ll also notice dual-purpose, single-box packaging when you receive your pair of Catiba Pros in the mail. And how about the fact that for every pair of sneakers you buy, two trees will be planted in Brazil?

Details like these make Us endlessly excited every time we add a pair of Cariuma sneakers to our cart. We’d love to gift them, and we’re obviously just itching to put together some outfits for ourselves with them too. We’re picturing this pair with a beige, two-piece knitwear set, or with black, straight leg jeans and a dusty pink sweater. We can also see them with leggings and an oversized grey hoodie, or with a navy jumpsuit and plaid blazer. Give Us 100 more seconds and we’ll come up with 100 more outfit ideas, but we know you can handle it from here on out!

