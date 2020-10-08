Find Out Why Shoppers Are Calling This Their Favorite Sweater

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Every fabulous fashionista has a most-loved sweater in their closet. We hate playing favorites, but it is what it is! Scoring a sweater that steals the coveted number one spot is difficult — but it’s a challenge that we’re willing to accept. Since the fall has officially kicked off, new sweaters are dropping daily courtesy of some of the best brands around.

That includes this adorable option from Miessial that instantly stole our attention! Once we read that a shopper proclaimed this as “hands-down” their go-to piece, we had to dig deeper and find out exactly why.

Get the Miessial Women’s Cable Knit Lantern Sleeve Sweater for prices starting at $23, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 8, 2020, but are subject to change.



This textured knit sweater has a lot going for it, starting from the sleek design. It’s an oversized sweater that’s loose and baggy with perfectly exaggerated sleeves to match! Is it just Us, or are lantern sleeves completely dominating fashion right now? Everywhere we turn, we see another top or dress with these sleeves — and we’re loving every second of it!

This sweater has a traditional length, but can appear cropped if you decide to adjust the ribbed hem and tuck it in towards the chest region. It’s a chic way to style it with high-waisted jeans or any other pants. Also, this sweater has a mock-neckline which serves up some serious retro vibes!

As we noted, shoppers are loving the quality of this sweater and swear the knit is as soft as can be. They’re thrilled with its unique look, which instantly adds a dash of class to any standard ensemble. Plus, it’s true to size — so you can purchase your usual order and feel confident that the fit will complement your figure. All that’s left to do is choose your favorite color of the six available options and start planning your future fall looks!

