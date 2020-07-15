Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A tank top may not seem all that exciting upon first glance, but there’s actually a great deal of thought that goes into the design process of staple pieces. Spaghetti strap and racerback tanks have been around forever, and they will always have a place in our wardrobe. But looking back on our younger years, it’s safe to say the traditional tank has evolved — and is now so much more stylish than ever before!

It’s all in the details, and these crochet halter tank tops from Amazon are a serious upgrade to a style we know and love. Allow Us to break it down for you!

Get the MIHOLL Women’s Summer Casual Sleeveless Top for prices starting at just $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

The best part about these tanks is that you’ll feel like you’re wearing a basic top, but there’s absolutely nothing basic about it! The halter neckline cascades down into a chevron-inspired pattern with intricate, crochet-like lace detailing. This see-through panel shows just a touch of skin on the front, but it’s concentrated enough so the garment remains relatively conservative for everyday wear.

This top has another peekaboo moment in the back thanks the keyhole opening, which fastens with a button. The material is stitched to create an effortless, flowy look that fits perfectly with the carefree vibes of summer fashion. Plus, it creates tons of room and breathability that will be beneficial on even the hottest of days!

These casual halter tanks look chic teamed with a simple pair of jeans or denim shorts, but you can also style them with different skirts too. Shoppers say that they are “obsessed” with this tank, and that it makes them feel endlessly confident — even if they aren’t exactly in their best shape ever. The “lightweight” material and loose feel help make this top a dream warm-weather item. While you’ll have all the comforts of an ordinary tank, it’s so much more than that!

