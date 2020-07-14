This Shockingly Affordable Boho-Style Dress Looks So Much More Expensive

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s a reason why we daydream about summer all year long until the season finally comes. Aside from the gorgeous weather and day trips to the beach, we’re obsessed with all of the dreamy dresses we get to wear once temperatures soar!

Yes, it’s true: We’re fond of boho-style fashion. Something about the design and patterns of these fabulous frocks make Us feel like we’re summer goddesses. Just take one look at this wrap dress and you’re instantly transported to a glamorous festival. It’s the ultimate boho-chic piece!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Summer V Neck Wrap Vintage Floral Print Dress for prices starting at $31, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 14, 2020, but are subject to change.



As far as we’re concerned, this flowy dress seriously has it all. The floral print is so intricate, and the vibrant colors effortlessly pop. This is a full wrap dress with a high slit that extends to just under the empire waistline. There’s enough layering to provide coverage, but you can show off as much leg as you want when you twirl in this dress!

The dress has a V-neckline and short sleeves which slightly ruffle out. The design is simple, but the prints take the dress to the next level. Forget what Miranda Priestly said — florals are groundbreaking in this case. It’s hard to believe this dress is available at Amazon — the look of unique embroidery almost makes it seem like it’s from a vintage store in Woodstock.

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Summer V Neck Wrap Vintage Floral Print Dress for prices starting at $31, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

Shoppers note that this dress arrived “just as pictured,” and that it easily fulfilled their fashion fantasies. One reviewer was so obsessed with their first dress that they picked up two more prints, and found they were equally as stunning. While these dresses could have come off the full-price racks at Free People, they aren’t nearly as expensive! Can you tell that we’re already in love?

See it: Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Summer V Neck Wrap Vintage Floral Print Dress for prices starting at $31, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from PRETTYGARDEN and shop all of the women’s dresses available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!