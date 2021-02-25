This Lace Ruffle Top Takes the Tiered Trend to New Heights

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Layering has always been key to fashionable outfits, right? Somehow, the more fabric you add to your look, the more stylish you are. In the colder months, this is perfect, since those extra layers are what’s keeping us warm. We add on overshirts, cardigans, coats and we even get the bonus of hats and scarves. Come spring, however, we pretty much have to lose those layers unless we want to sit inside with the A.C. blasting at 50 degrees all day.

That’s why we’re in love with tiered pieces — and we’re obviously not alone. Tiered designs have really blown up to become one of the biggest trends in fashion right now. They give you that layered effect without actually burying you in fabric. You get the cool look…and you get to keep cool, temperature-wise!

Get the MIHOLL Casual Sleeveless Lace Ruffle Top starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

This top is a stunning example of just how awesome tiered designs can be. It has three tiers, all with a ruffle effect, that overlap each other rather than meeting at a shared seam. Even better is that each tier has a sheer lace overlay in the same color and a scalloped trim! As if it wasn’t fabulous enough. We also love this loose tier effect because you’ll always feel your best when wearing it, even when you wake up feeling bloated, or maybe even if you’re recovering from pregnancy!

This top is sleeveless with a high neckline, and in back you’ll find yet another chic surprise: a keyhole cutout between the shoulder blades, held together by a single button just below the nape of the neck!

This top is currently available in five colors: blue, pink, purple, black and white. Each is as gorgeous as the last. Of course, the white version is also a wonderful pick for any brides-to-be, whether for a bridal shower, dress try-on appointment, engagement shoot or simply any day when you want to feel fancy in some white lace!

This is definitely the type of top that easily fits in with nicer outfits featuring heels and up-dos, but don’t think you can’t dress it down. It will go just as well with a pair of jeans, even if they’re distressed and faded. Same goes for shorts — we’re buying this piece for spring and summer, so we are embracing the warm weather vibes!

