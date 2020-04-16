These ‘Miracle’ Sheets and Towels May Kill Up to 99.9% of Bacteria

We’ve been resolute with our new cleaning regimen. We wash our hands more often and for longer periods of time, and we’re always equipped with sanitizing wipes and disinfectant sprays for any new items we’re bringing into our home. We think we pretty much have it covered. Or, at least we thought we did until now!

It turns out we weren’t quite considering everything — most notably, our sheets and towels. Both get so much use every single day, so keeping them clean is more important than ever. But…the effort! Washing them that often would be such a pain! We know. No one said you had to take a daily trip to the washing machine though. You just need to set yourself up with some antibacterial sheets and towels instead!

Get 15% off all orders of Miracle Towels and Sheets with code Miracle15 for a limited time!

Antibacterial sheets and towels? Yes, they’re officially a thing, and they’re incredible, to say the least. All variations of these Miracle products are made with natural silver that may kill 99.9% of bacteria through a process called ionization. Basically, the idea is that the silver ions collect bacteria like a magnet, destroying it from the inside out before it can reproduce. That means no more odors and way less laundry — up to three times fewer loads than you do with your regular sheets and towels!

Let’s talk about the sheets, which are not only designed to stay clean, but also cool. Night-sweaters, rejoice! These breathable sheets will keep the air flowing, regardless of if you get the Signature 480 thread count version or the Extra Luxe sateen 620 thread count version. The benefits don’t stop there. While bacteria on regular sheets can apparently double every 20 minutes, causing acne and odors, these Miracle sheets may keep sheets fresh for weeks at a time!

As for the towels, if you were hoping for maximum absorbency, you’ve got it — whether you’re talking hand towels or bath towels! These Miracle towels claim to dry in half the time of any traditional towel, and shoppers say they “truly stay fresh longer.” Plus, they love having “no constant loads of towels to launder.” Preach!

Both the sheets and towels are available in singles or sets and are available in different sizes. You can also check out bundles of both to save big. The Miracle Move-in Bundle is even 33% off! You have four colors to choose from in everything: Sand, Sky Blue, White and Stone. Get one shade for everything or mix it up. Each and every one works beautifully with the others!

All Miracle products are totally risk-free, so it’s 100% worth it to test them out for yourself. Just one warning: You’re never going to want to go back to your old sheets and towels again!

