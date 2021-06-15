Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love the beach. We love the sun. We love the sound of the waves. We love the warm, white sand. We love sitting back with a lighthearted book or taking a nap under the shade of an umbrella. The one thing we don’t love quite as much? Swimsuits. We want to be wearing a swimsuit for all of the above activities, but the problem is, we’re usually too busy being worried about how we look in our swimwear to even enjoy them properly!

If you can relate — as many, many people can — don’t give up on swimwear altogether. It’s not worth it! You’ll feel so much happier when you start shopping certain brands and styles instead — ones made for your body type. Not every swimsuit out there is going to fit or complement every single body, and that’s normal! We will say though, Miraclesuit probably comes pretty darn close!

Miraclesuit claims to make you “look 10 lbs. lighter in 10 seconds” when you put one of the brand’s suits on. This one-piece delivers all-over body control and shaping. A big difference between this suit and others is Miraclesuit’s Miratex fabric, which may deliver “three times the control of ordinary swimwear fabrics”!

The design itself is so flattering too. The Miratex fabric crosses over itself in front to create a wrap-style effect, complete with ruching, which is always a welcome addition to a tummy-control piece. This design may give you a stunning hourglass shape or enhance the hourglass figure you already have, cinching in the waist!

This Oceanus swimsuit has fixed straps that travel over the shoulders and a V-neckline. There’s a soft cup bra at the bust too, shaped to accentuate without lifting anything unnaturally to the high heavens. You’ll just look and feel like yourself when you’re looking and feeling 100%!

This one-piece is currently available in 13 variations. Go for a solid like black, deep purple, royal blue or brick red or check out one of the patterns like polka dot, tassel, silvery stripe or blue botanical. Explore all of the options and remember to double-check the sizing chart lower on the Amazon page to make sure you nab the right fit. The brand recommends sizing up unless you prefer a snug fit!

We hope this swimsuit is the holy grail of swimwear for you, because we all deserve some major, major fun this summer — without reservations, worries or insecurities. See you at the beach!

