This $10 Neck Slimmer Is Almost Identical to Miranda Kerr’s

We’ve only recently started to pay more attention to the neck area. We’ve started using creams, gua shas and rollers on it to help skincare-wise, and we’ve definitely been liking the results. We only just realized we were skipping out on another aspect of neckcare though, and that’s exercise — or necksercise, of course!

Supermodel Miranda Kerr had the same realization last year. When she realized that she worked out pretty much every part of her body except for her neck, she knew it was time to make a change. She started using a funny yet effective little tool, and we found one almost identical to it on Amazon!

Kerr revealed her love for her neck slimmer last summer when she shot a “Go to Bed With Me” video for Harper’s BAZAAR, walking fans through her nighttime skincare routine. “A very funny thing that I’ve recently gotten into…I have a neckline slimmer,” she playfully admitted. She explained how she came to realize she should start using it. “And so lately I have been exercising my neck,” she said, demonstrating for everyone to see!

We couldn’t believe how affordable this highly-reviewed Amazon version was. It’s incredibly similar, so if you’ve wanted to add some supermodel secrets to your own skincare routine, this is definitely a perfect chance!

This little tool is a resistance toning device for the neck, chin and jawline, potentially helping to contour and slim the area. It may also help relax your jaw at the end of a stressful day. Just take two minutes to push it up and down with your chin per day. You can also lower or raise the intensity by swapping the three included springs in and out. One spring is low intensity, another is medium and the third is high so you can always choose your resistance level!

Each purchase of this neckline slimmer also comes with a carry bag and instructions, because obviously most of us have never used one before. And, as a bonus, each purchase comes with 100 cotton swabs! You can use them to clean the device and its springs, or you can always use them for any other beauty ritual, whether it’s cleaning out your ears or touching up your nail polish.

Now, ready to get necksercising? Order your neckline slimmer today, and if you’re a Prime member, you could possibly even have it as soon as tomorrow!

