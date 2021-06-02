Kourtney Kardashian Uses This Bestselling Cleansing Water Every Night

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we always love reading interviews with celebrities where they share beauty secrets, tips and tricks, it’s far more entertaining to actually get a glimpse into their homes and see what their routines consist of. Considering the rise of YouTubers and beauty vloggers, it makes complete sense that numerous publications are replicating this trend with the A-list.

One video that we keep returning to comes courtesy of Harper’s Bazaar. The magazine enlisted none other than Kourtney Kardashian to share her nighttime skincare routine back in December 2019, and it inspires us to this day. While you would expect the products she uses to be seriously high-brow, her everyday cleanser is actually a very affordable option that we’re super familiar with!

Get the Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water For All Skin Types for $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

We’re talking about the bestselling micellar water from Garnier — specifically the one that’s meant for all skin types! It’s a gentle cleanser that she uses to take her makeup off after a long day in order to prep her skin for the rest of the routine. She also says that she’s “tried a bunch,” and finds that this one is superior!

The 42-year-old demonstrated how she takes a cotton ball and saturates it with the micellar water, and then gently removes her makeup. What’s great about this micellar water is that it cleanses your skin in just one easy step — no rinsing our drying necessary! You can also use it to remove your eye and lip makeup as well.

One of the biggest advantages of using micellar water over other types of cleansers is that it doesn’t leave your skin feeling dry or tight after use. As it’s a water-based product, you’re still providing moisture for your skin. Also, it serves as a solid primer before applying other cleansers and toners, allowing these other products to work better. There’s a reason why it currently boasts over 3,400 five-star ratings on Amazon — and Kardashian obviously knows what’s up!

