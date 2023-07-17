Miranda Kerr Uses This Concealer in Her Summer Makeup Routine

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to beauty advice, who better to turn to than a supermodel? We just caught Miranda Kerr‘s most recent Amazon Live where she shared everything she’s using in her current summer routine, and we were pretty surprised by how limited the product lineup was.

Most of the items she featured come from her popular KORA Organics skincare line, but the one makeup product she singled out is this ultra-hydrating concealer from RMS Beauty! We figure that if this is the lone cosmetic item Kerr shouted out in her livestream, it was seriously worth a closer look.

Get the RMS Beauty “Un” Cover-Up Concealer for prices starting at $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

We would consider this to be less of a strict concealer and more of a two-in-one product, because it can also function as a foundation. The formula isn’t just designed to cover up imperfections, but can enhance your natural skin — elevating your glow and almost making it look like you’re not wearing makeup at all. The moisturizing concealer reportedly “melts” into the skin and “doesn’t look cakey,” according to shoppers — and on top of that, the coverage is buildable. You can use a super small amount for light coverage or mix it with a beauty oil or moisturizer for the same effect, and pack it on a bit heavier on areas like the under-eye region.

That’s precisely how Kerr uses this product — by taking however much she requires for specific parts of her face and applying it on an as-needed basis! Additionally, she uses the popular TikTok serum trick to dilute the product and allow the concealer truly feel like second skin. Whenever we catch a candid glimpse of her on social media, her complexion always looks flawless — and now we know one of her secrets! The entrepreneur mentioned she’s been using this concealer for “such a long time,” which is always an indicator of a truly outstanding product. Best of all, it’s on Amazon!

