Working from home definitely has its advantages. Sweats are a comfortable uniform, and it’s refreshing that we don’t have to put as much effort into our appearance as we do when heading into the office daily. Honestly, getting a break from caking on makeup every morning feels great, and now is the perfect time to focus on taking extra care of our skin.

But on the other hand, we don’t want to avoid wearing makeup altogether. Sometimes we have a virtual meeting or Zoom happy hour scheduled that we want to look good for! For those occasions, this BB cream may be the skin savior we all need.

Get the Mirenesse Invisible Fill BB Make Up with free shipping for $39, available at Amazon! Get them as soon as April 4, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 31, 2020, but are subject to change.

This product from Mirenesse has the power to make your face look perfectly airbrushed in seconds. It reportedly blurs any imperfections to create a flawless canvas for your makeup look. You can choose to wear it alone or under your foundation if you’re in the market for extra coverage — but applying this cream solo is more than enough these days!

This product helps your skin appear smoother by correcting the look of fine lines and large pores. This BB cream can also hydrate the skin and quickly reduce the appearance of blemishes with the help of tea tree oil. It’s a great all-in-one moisturizing makeup product that’s ideal for enhancing your natural complexion in seconds.

You can swipe on the Mirenesse miracle using the attached applicator brush, or employ your makeup tool of choice for even coverage. Shoppers say that the “effect it has is amazing and flawless,” and that the formula of this BB cream “blends like a dream.” They add that it doesn’t irritate sensitive skin (bonus!) and that they “like it alone for a quick natural look.”

In one easy step you can prime and hydrate your skin — and make it look stunning in the process. It’s the best product to use when you want to feel extra confident — but don’t feel like overdoing it in the glam department. After all, it’s a FaceTime call — not a red carpet!

