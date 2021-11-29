The Waffle Knit Sweats Shoppers Can’t Get Enough of Are 50% Off Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cyber Monday is officially on and popping! It’s our last chance to score amazing deals on fashion, beauty and so much more. If you were in too much of a food coma over the weekend to truly take advantage of Black Friday sales, now is your chance to make up for lost time.

Because temperatures are dropping and we’re ready to enter hibernation mode for winter, new loungewear is on the menu. We found a pair of ultra-comfy joggers from MIROL that shoppers can’t resist — and their amazing sale price makes them a must-buy!

Get the MIROL Women’s Active Drawstring Waist Waffle Knit Sweatpants (originally $40) on sale for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

These joggers are high-waisted and cut in a classic style, but the material they’re made from takes them to the next level. Waffle knit is one of our favorite types of fabric, and it works especially well with loungewear styles. Rocking constricting clothing during your downtime is no fun, and these pants are serving pajama vibes. We have a feeling that you won’t want to take these pants off once you slip them on!

Shoppers wholeheartedly agree that these are one of the best pairs of sweatpants on the market! They adore the fit, with one ecstatic reviewer dubbing them the “coziest joggers ever.” You can pick them up in a slew of sleek shades, and considering the current price point, it may be wise to consider multiple options. Sweats for every day of the week, anyone? Plus, they will make a great gift for anyone on your shopping list who needs a little relaxation after a stressful year. As one shopper said, “I think I want to replace all of my loungewear with these joggers.” Talk about strong feedback — we can’t wait to see what the hype is about!

