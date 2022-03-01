This ‘Must-Have’ Ribbed Bodysuit Can Take You From Work to Play

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Bodysuits are such a useful and versatile clothing item to have on hand — especially for those days when getting dressed is a struggle. Bodysuits always come through in the clutch, and best of all, there are so many different styles to choose from!

From the more basic bodysuits to the more elaborate picks, there’s a version that you can find for every occasion. But the ones we gravitate toward most often are simple, sleek and super comfy. A new drop that we want to add to our wardrobe immediately is from MISSJOY, and it’s made from one of our favorite types of knit material!

Get the MISSJOY Women’s Crew Neck Ribbed Knit Leotard for prices starting at $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

It goes without saying that ribbed knits have completely taken over the comfy clothing market. We’ve witnessed the rise of ribbed knit everything — from dresses, to skirts and everything else in between. So naturally, ribbed bodysuits are the next logical fashion investment! With plenty on the market, this one from MISSJOY is currently our top pick. It boasts the type of style that you can wear at any time — for every type of occasion. It has a basic crewneck up top and a figure-flattering skintight fit with tight ribbed detailing throughout. The one extra feature that this particular bodysuit has is stitching underneath the bust that almost looks like a bustier. This touch definitely amps up the look!

This bodysuit is also available in two different sleeve lengths. You can purchase it in a full-length long sleeve or a shorter sleeve, all depending on your personal preference. Whichever you end up choosing, there’s no doubt that this bodysuit is a “must-have” according to shoppers. You can wear it with chic paper-bag pants and a blazer if you’re heading out the the office — and then switch out your bottoms for a miniskirt if you’re grabbing drinks or dinner afterwards. Versatile garment goals!

