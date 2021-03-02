These Pants Just Might Be the Most Stylish Joggers for Spring

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our lives have changed dramatically over the past year, and that shift is certainly evident in our style. Case in point: Jeans simply haven’t been a thing lately — we’ve been living in our ever-expanding loungewear collections and putting comfort at the forefront!

As we approach spring and plan to spend as much time outside as possible, easy breezy items will be our go-to garments. That’s exactly why we plan to wear these extremely adorable joggers from MLEBR everywhere!

Get the MLEBR Women’s Casual High Elastic Waist Drawstring Lounge Trousers Jogger Cuff Pants for $25, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 2, 2021, but are subject to change.



These pants are incredible — they’re just as comfortable as all of winter’s beloved knit joggers, but they happen to be made with elevated materials which are suitable for spring. They have a high-waisted cut and the classic slim, relaxed fit that’s associated with joggers. They’re slightly cropped and hit right above the ankles, which is ideal for the warmer months. Plus, they’re made from a stretchy material that can be styled in so many ways once the sun starts shining.

The jogger silhouette is particularly coveted, as it’s not form-fitting but does provide a flattering, fashionable look. You can rock these pants with crop tops for an effortless night-out ensemble, or with casual button-down shirts for a relaxed vibe.

At the moment, you can pick up these joggers in a variety of staple hues — ranging from traditional black and grey shades, to much brighter vibrant colors. You’re guaranteed to find one option you want to take home — if not more! If you’re prepping your new season wardrobe, these pants deserve a slot at the top of the list. Their limitless styling capabilities are beyond impressive, and the cropped hem will complement everything from Birkenstock slides to strappy sandals. Yes, it’s true: These pants have nailed casual comfort, and we’re absolutely in love.

