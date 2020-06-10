These Casual Twist-Front Tops Go With Everything in Your Closet

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Twist-tie tops are everywhere. They have been on our fashion radar for quite some time now, and we’re always discovering fresh new styles. These shirts are simple enough to make them incredibly versatile, but the effortlessly knotted hem proves they are an above-average piece.

While the most popular versions tend to be on the standard side, this option from MODARANI offers plenty of variety. There are multiple styles available now, and they all come in a handful of fabulous colors!

Get the MODARANI Knot Twisted Casual Tops for prices starting at just $11, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

You can pick from a sleeveless style, a long-sleeve top or one of the cold-shoulder options — all of which have the same knotted detail on the side of the bottom hem. Each of the tops is super soft and lightweight, and reviewers are absolutely enamored with the loose, comfortable fit. The prices on these shirts are super affordable, and shoppers say that the quality you’ll receive is unbeatable!

The shade selection is also next level! There are solid hues aplenty, plus some funky dip-dye style shirts as well for the more adventurous fashionistas out there. Shoppers are especially loving the cold-shoulder tops, thanks to the slimming fit — especially on the arms! This design conceals the top portion of the arm, which many of Us have felt self-conscious about in the past. However, you’ll still show the perfect amount of skin thanks to the strategic cutout.

The pictures that Amazon customers are snapping are selling the garment even more. Every single one that’s been uploaded to the site is amazing — seriously! It can be difficult to tell how a piece will look simply based on product photos courtesy of the brand. Thankfully, reviewers were so thrilled by the purchase that they were driven to share their new buy with the rest of Us!

These tops are an upgraded basic that we want to have in our wardrobe for all occasions. Think of it as the plain white tee for the modern age — we’re obsessed.

