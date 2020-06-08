These Simple Shorts With an Elastic Waistband Are the Ideal Length

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s shorts season! You know, the time to let our legs sparkle and shine in all their glory. Shorts come in plenty of different styles, but the trickiest pairs to shop for are the ones that possess an elusive and perfect in-between length.

We’re talking about shorts that cover up exactly what we want to stay under wraps — while still revealing an ample amount of leg. Amazon shoppers say that this pair of lightweight shorts has that dream hemline we just described! They look effortlessly stylish and versatile, which is essential for the summer.

Get the Mosucoirl Women’s Comfy Drawstring Elastic Waist Shorts for prices starting at just $10, available at Amazon! Get them as soon as June 13, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2020, but are subject to change.



Reviews note that these shorts are “modest” enough — without looking like you’re too covered up. The length conceals part of the upper thigh area to make you feel comfortable and confident. One shopper says that if you have a “smaller waist and larger hips,” these shorts were made for you! They are roomy and have a breezy, loose fit. They certainly aren’t designed to be tight, but if you’re worried about them fitting on the snug side, you can go up a size to solve that problem.

These shorts contain large, roomy pockets on the front that can hold your phone or a small wallet. They stay in place thanks to the help of their elastic waistband, and some pairs have a drawstring tie as well if you want a more secure fit.

While all 15 options are worthy, the pair that we’re most drawn to have a slight ruffle on the bottom. This design detail takes them to the next level — they will look great with a basic T-shirt or crop top for a casual day out, but will be even more glamorous with a boho-style blouse come nighttime. Feel free to tuck shirts into them, or wear them out if you prefer. To amp your fashion cred up even more, throw on a statement belt for a chic, structured ensemble!

