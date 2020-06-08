Live Out Your Surf Style Dreams in These Adorable Roxy Beach Shorts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’ve ever watched a surfing flick (hello, Blue Crush) or followed a real-life beach babe on Instagram, it’s only natural to dream of channeling their effortlessly cool lifestyle. We don’t blame you! Living by the sea and dominating at such a difficult sport is beyond impressive — and they always look so on point doing it.

Of course, not all of Us are cut out for surfing. It requires massive amounts of training and dedication — not to mention access to worthy waves. But just because you won’t be shredding by the shores anytime soon doesn’t mean you can’t look the part! That’s exactly why these shorts from Roxy are coming along with Us the next time that we hit the beach this summer.

Roxy is a women’s clothing and swimwear company that specializes in surfing gear, so everything that they create is made with the female surfer in mind. Their fashions are designed to exude that laidback glamour and minimalist aesthetic — and these shorts are at the top of our shopping lists right now!

They are made from a linen fabric that’s ultra lightweight and breathable. They are soft and completely unfussy, and have an elastic waistband with a drawstring tie built in. Just slip them on and get out there!

Clothing from Roxy tends to run small, as many reviewers note. So if you want a true loose fit, as these shorts are meant to be worn, it may be wise to size up! One shopper admitted that they own these shorts in every color that they come in, which is the ultimate sign that they are a summer must-have. Easygoing style and pieces that emulate casual vibes are truly what you want to rock when heading to the beach, and that’s why this Roxy pair is a worthy addition to your closet.

See it: Get the Roxy Women’s Oceanside Beach Short with free shipping for prices starting at just $28, available at Amazon! Get them as soon as June 11, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

