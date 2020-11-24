Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Every pregnancy is different, but many moms-to-be want to live in loungewear and remain as cozy as possible at all times — especially this year. Toward the end of a pregnancy as the baby bump continues to grow, what’s a more suitable bottom choice than leggings?

That’s why we think these bestselling leggings from Motherhood Maternity are the perfect holiday gift for any expectant mother you have on your shopping list. They’re simple, supportive and seriously comfortable!

Get the Motherhood Maternity Women’s Essential Stretch Full Length Secret Fit Belly Leggings for prices starting at just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 24, 2020, but are subject to change.



The concept of owning too many pairs of leggings when you’re expecting simply doesn’t exist. The key is finding options with suitable designs that will support the budding baby bump at any stage of the pregnancy. We’re talking leggings that have superior stretch capabilities, which is precisely what this pair from Motherhood Maternity offers!

The cotton-blend material they’re made from features 13% spandex, which is a much higher percentage than you tend to see with similar products. They’re separated into two sections — the top is cut wider to accommodate the belly, and the bottom has a standard fit that you’ll see in most leggings. They are available in three basic shades: black, charcoal grey and navy blue. The latter two hues have a nude panel on the tummy area, and the black version is all one solid color.

Shoppers love how “lightweight” these leggings are and note that they’re ideal for everyday wear. Moms-to-be will want to live in them 24/7! While it’s fun to gift any upcoming parent presents for their newborn, why not throw something extra for mama in the mix with these Motherhood Maternity leggings? Oh, and we haven’t even mentioned how affordable they are. Even once the baby is born, they will still be a staple!

