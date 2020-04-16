Send Mom All of Your Love With These 5 Nostalgic Mother’s Day Candles

There’s no one out there who can compare to our moms, and with Mother’s Day coming up, we’re definitely missing them a lot right now. We know we want to give them a special gift this year — something that truly reflects our love for them. Something they can use again and again, and maybe even upcycle to keep forever. A candle fits the physical bill, but if we want that emotional impact, we have to go with Homesick!

Homesick creates candles that recreate moods, memories and sentiments through nostalgic, specific scents, as well as simply gorgeous jars and packaging. When we saw the brand had put together a Mother’s Day collection, we knew we were set. It’s especially great for those on a budget, since all orders under $59 are 10% off right now, while all orders over $59 are 15% off. There’s free shipping too!

The best part? Homesick is donating 10% of proceeds from all orders to communities vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19 until April 19, 2020. We bet Mom is going to really love that too. Check out some of the best picks from the collection below!

Thank You Mom, Candle

Our mom deserves all of the thank yous in the world, and this candle is a reminder of that. It smells of soft flowers and breakfast-inspired spices, and there’s even a spot right on the box where you can sign and leave a personalized note to your “favorite mom.” The sweetest!

Get the Thank You Mom, Candle (originally $30) for just $27 at Homesick with free shipping for a limited time!

Love Candle

Instead of gifting Mom a bouquet of roses that won’t last long, gift her this bright and rosy candle instead that can burn for up to 80 hours. We’d say it even smells better than flowers!

Get the Love Candle (originally $30) for just $27 at Homesick with free shipping for a limited time!

Sunrise Coffee Candle

You still remember the soothing smell of your mom’s morning coffee, and now you can give it back to her in a different way. This candle even comes with Homesick matches she can use!

Get the Sunrise Coffee Candle (originally $45) for just $31 at Homesick with free shipping for a limited time!

Champagne Toast Candle

When it’s too late in the day for coffee, the champagne comes out. Toast to everything amazing about your mama with this fruity candle, and remember to add a personalized note to the box!

Get the Champagne Toast Candle (originally $30) for just $27 at Homesick with free shipping for a limited time!

Grandma’s Kitchen Candle

Whether your own mom is now a grandma or you want to show some love to your own, this delectable candle is a great way to celebrate one of the best, yummiest places in the world filled with endless memories: Grandma’s kitchen!

Get the Grandma’s Kitchen Candle (originally $30) for just $27 at Homesick with free shipping for a limited time!)

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!