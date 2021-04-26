Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Shopping for mom is always exciting, but we have to admit, the pressure is real. How do you choose a gift for the woman who’s given you everything? How do you pick something that she’ll love, appreciate and use over and over again? How do you find something unique? We all love flowers and chocolates, but sometimes you want to take your gifting a step further — and AeroGarden makes that possible.

Just as your mother has cared for you, you can now gift her something to help reciprocate some of those warm, loving feelings. This year, our Mother’s Day gift pick is the Harvest Sage Wellness Garden Bundle. Curated by World Champion gymnast Aly Raisman, this is a gift worthy of every gold medal out there. Even better is that you can save huge right now with the limited-time coupon code MOM2021!

Get the Harvest Sage Wellness Garden Bundle (originally $191) for just $110 with code MOM2021 for a limited time! Free shipping!

Raisman actually gifted an AeroGarden to her own mother a few years back. The two bonded over their love for gardening and plants together, and considering Raisman’s love for incorporating gardening into her own self-care routine, it only made sense that she work with the brand to curate this special gift!

This exclusive bundle features numerous popular AeroGarden products that let you enjoy the “meditative and calming benefits of gardening,” even when you’re inside. Being surrounded by nature makes us feel calm and happy, so being able to bring that fresh beauty indoors, even in the winter, is simply wonderful. Having that extra bit of fresh greenery to brighten up your day can make a major difference in your mood!

This wellness bundle includes a Wellness Garden seed pod kit, featuring a mix of herbs and flowers curated by Raisman, including basil, mint, sage, lavender, chamomile and stock. Okay, how incredible is your little garden going to smell based on that mix? You’ll also receive a Seed Starting System and the ultra-modern 6-Pod Harvest indoor countertop garden. No soil involved!

Get the Harvest Sage Wellness Garden Bundle (originally $191) for just $110 with code MOM2021 for a limited time! Free shipping!

The 20W LED grow light provides full spectrum, optimal lighting that may grow your plants up to five times faster than soil. It’s totally cleaner too! There’s also a 15-hour setting for the light so you don’t have to remember to turn it off. You can even adjust the lamp itself up to 12 inches in height, raising it more and more as your plants bloom and grow!

If you’re afraid of accidentally neglecting your plants, don’t fret for even one more second. Your garden has automatic reminders for you so you’ll know when to add water and plant food. The illuminated buttons make these reminders hard to miss!

This AeroGarden bundle is self-care in so many ways. The act of gardening can be calming, seeing and taking in the freshness of the growing plants is relaxing and even the things you grow, such as crisp veggies, can be nourishing when you pick them off and prepare a fresh, homemade salad for yourself. Mom doesn’t always take enough time for herself, but this garden will help her slow things down. If you live close by, she’ll love setting it up with you too. And if not? It will be a lovely reminder of you and your thoughtfulness, always!

Get the Harvest Sage Wellness Garden Bundle (originally $191) for just $110 with code MOM2021 for a limited time! Free shipping!

Looking for more? Shop all gardens bestsellers here and see all of AeroGarden’s current deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!