These Breezy Boho Pants Have a Surprise Feature That’s So Stylish

Summer has arrived, and the best breezy pieces around are at the top of our shopping lists. We’re looking for clothes that let our bodies breathe. As far as we’re concerned, the lighter the material, the better!

And that’s especially true when it comes to pants. With that in mind, we found a wide leg boho-style bottom that is seriously hard to resist. The best part about them? You can show off your legs in the most fashionable (and surprising) way!

See it: Get the MsAnya Women’s Palazzo Slit Wide Leg Pants with free shipping for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

Is it just Us, or are these pants effortlessly serving up chic style? They feature a wide-leg cut, and have massive hidden slits on each side. If you pop your leg out, you’ll reveal them in their full glory! These pants let you decide how much skin you want to show. While very lightweight, the polyester material isn’t sheer whatsoever — so any fear of a wardrobe malfunction can be squashed right now! This silhouette is also incredibly comfortable to wear — you’ll likely feel like you’re lounging in PJs all day, but you’ll look beyond glamorous in the process!

The MsAnya palazzo pants are meant to be worn in a high-waisted fashion, but many shoppers enjoy rocking them on the slightly low-rise side. They have an elastic waistband so that these pants stay put regardless, and are available in tons of different prints to boot! There are floral options, paisley print and even a little leopard.

While these pants are ideal for casual days, you can certainly style them up for a night out. A black crop top and some heels will do the trick — and if the temperatures drop, a light bomber jacket or cropped sweater will expertly top off your look! These pants are also perfect for a day at the beach or even an at-home yoga session. We like every piece we buy to be versatile, and that’s exactly why we’re falling in love with these pants!

