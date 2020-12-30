Why People Swear by This Popular Coffee Alternative

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Every morning for the last ten years, I’ve woken up to the thought, “I want coffee.” I’ve tried drip coffee, overpriced cappuccinos, watered-down french press coffee, anxiety-inducing espresso shots and overly sweet lattes that have a calorie count equivalent to a meal. The funny part is, I don’t even like the taste of coffee that much. It’s just what I’ve always drunk, and at this point, I’m probably addicted to the caffeine.

As I’ve worked from home during COVID, I realized that I don’t need the buzz that would keep me on my feet or engaging with coworkers and clients throughout the day. I found myself craving something more calming and less dehydrating for my body — anything but coffee.

A couple of months back, I started to research better options for my morning routine. Shortly into my search, I found the coffee alternative that changed my life.

MUD\WTR Is My Solution to Kick That Caffeine High I’m Ready to Come Down From

Say hello to MUD\WTR — the most innovative, organic, nutrient-beneficial coffee substitute. With 1/7 the amount of caffeine, MUD\WTR is your new morning cup of joe with no side effects: no more jittery, heart-racing, can’t sit still sensation. Instead, how about natural ingredients that give you the energy you need all day, with no crash?

Let’s talk mushrooms — yes, that’s right, mushrooms. Dating back over 25,000 years, the use of mushrooms has served ancient cultures in health aid, energy performance and disease control.

The “Mud” in MUD\WTR is made of a mushroom blend of lion’s mane, chaga, reishi, cordyceps, cacao, turmeric, cinnamon, masala chai and Himalayan pink salt.

The mushrooms involved in the making of Mud were specifically chosen to provide the health benefits that coffee will never provide. Why? Because MUD\WTR is a company that understands you’re “trying to only have a cup a day” or “need a break from the caffeine,” or are simply “done with the on-edge coffee feeling.”

They’re also a company that made sure their product tastes delicious — like an earthy, spicy chocolate delight. It definitely tastes better than bitter or too-sweet coffee.

MUD\WTR is my solution to kick that caffeine high I’m ready to come down from.

What Can Mushrooms Do That Coffee Can’t?

Just about everything.

For starters, mushrooms have exponentially better health benefits than coffee because they are basically nature’s medicine. Mushrooms support your health — coffee can’t do that!

Imagine starting your day with a blend of ingredients that keep you productive and level-headed while also supplying you with vital nutrients and minerals. Imagine a morning where you’re simply ready to work — not ready to run three marathons while planning a wedding while thinking about what to buy from the grocery store while wondering when your heart is going to stop pounding.

How about this, let’s face the nutritional facts of MUD\WTR:

Lion’ s Mane — The mushroom added for your mind, especially for memory and focus.

— The mushroom added for your mind, especially for memory and focus. Chaga — The mushroom made for your body, including antioxidant properties for overall well-being.

— The mushroom made for your body, including antioxidant properties for overall well-being. Reishi —The “king of mushrooms” blended for your immune system.

—The “king of mushrooms” blended for your immune system. Cordyceps — The mushroom for your energy and stamina.

The other healthy ingredients in MUD\WTR are:

Cacao — The bean to pump up your serotonin and a stimulant that has nothing to do with coffee.

— The bean to pump up your serotonin and a stimulant that has nothing to do with coffee. Masala Chai — The tea blend for your mind and body, great for keeping you alert and helping your daily digestion.

— The tea blend for your mind and body, great for keeping you alert and helping your daily digestion. Turmeric — The compound for soothing inflammation and supporting collagen production.

— The compound for soothing inflammation and supporting collagen production. Cinnamon — The spice for curbing your sugar cravings and adding more natural antioxidants.

— The spice for curbing your sugar cravings and adding more natural antioxidants. Himalayan Pink Salt — The mineral for rehydration and a balanced PH level.

If you include these superhero ingredients in the first moments of your day, imagine how well the rest of it will go!

Instead Of Spending $6 on Coffee Every Day, I Save Over $100 a Month With MUD\WTR.

Are you done with too much caffeine? Change your morning routine with the MUD\WTR starter kit!

This kit includes 30 servings of Mud powder, a rechargeable frother, vegan and gluten-free creamer sample, a MUD\WTR guidebook and free stickers! All you have to do is mix the Mud powder with creamer, hot water or anything else you want to add!

When I ordered my first round of MUD\WTR products, I got the starter kit and the 30 servings of creamer because I’m always looking for a gluten-free, plant-based alternative to overly sweet coffee creamer. The powdered creamer is made from coconut milk and MCT oil and enhances the Mud with its subtly sweet flavor.

After I started with the kit, I ordered the 90 serving Mud Bag and the 90 serving creamer bag, which now auto-ship to my house every 60 days. I fell in love with this company’s intentions, the flavor of Mud — and instead of spending $6 on coffee every day, I save over $100 a month with MUD\WTR.

Over 100K Followers On Instagram, Ready For A Coffee-Free Lifestyle

This coffee alternative has everyone buzzing (in conversation), and it’s all thanks to the founder and CEO of Mud\Water, Shane Heath. Shane has a big following on social media, and it’s because he’s not only creating an alternative to coffee, but an alternative way of thinking.

Why is coffee how we all choose to wake up in the morning? Why not choose something to propel our minds, souls and bodies? After considering this, I jumped on the bandwagon and bought the MUD\WTR “F*ck Your Coffee” mug and never looked back.

Shane originally created MUD\WTR to solve his disturbed sleep cycle and coffee hangovers — he wanted to create a drink that made him alert, not caffeine dependent and something that was providing him with nutritional benefits. But he created more than a drink — he created a community. After finalizing the formula, he is now sharing it with the world! Lucky us!

Join the community and try Mud today!

So Low in Calories That They Barely Count, and No Sugar to Count at All!

There are good calories, and there are not-so-good calories.

I kept seeing the not so good calories in my double-pump lattes, my chemically made creamers and all the on-the-go cans of coffee I chugged during my busy mornings. Not to mention, the sugar content of these drinks were way too high — which always led to a crash.

The good calories are the ones that are in MUD\WTR — although there are barely any, along with basically no sugar. You don’t have to feel guilty when you start your morning and need that boost. Between 1tbsp of Mud and 1tbsp of creamer, you’re having a maximum of 65 calories made from beneficial ingredients with zero grams of sugar.

When I was younger, I used to pour cream and sugar into my dad’s coffee and hum those “best part of waking up” jingles with him. But now, MUD\WTR helped me think about it: How are we waking up? Those jingles never specified that.

See, when I drink something new, I like to know what I’m putting in my body, why I’m consuming it and how it will affect me. MUD\WTR lets me know what the ingredients are, why they are added and exactly how they will prepare me for a new day.

Now, the best part of waking up is knowing what’s in my cup!

I Started Drinking Mud And Here’s What Happened

My first time drinking MUD\WTR, I kept waiting for that caffeine jolt, but it never came! I immediately noticed my energy levels balanced out to an even morning boost that lasted throughout the day. I also found myself focusing on tasks and not feeling scattered or distracted!

Then, I observed myself gradually feeling less sore and inflamed after my workouts, and my general spirits were stable. I found myself feeling clearer in the head and more aware of my days, instead of rushing around in an anxious whirl. My stomach didn’t hurt from my usual “I forgot to eat breakfast because I drank so much caffeine” feeling, and instead, I had a relaxing brunch.

You know what else happened? I stopped needing that three o’clock caffeine, sugar or food pick-me-up, and instead, I had a glass of water, went on a run and made myself a relaxing dinner. I swear, my digestive tract, the way that my body feels when I exercise and my overall anxiety has improved.

MUD\WTR is a blessing for my headspace, my office space, my body and my new lifestyle. It’s for giving to a friend on a hike, gifting to a coworker for the holidays or sharing with your partner on a cold winter day.

A lot can change when you change your mornings — I start mine with MUD\WTR.

Get your Mud here!

