These Wear-With-Anything Ankle Boots Are a Total Fan Favorite

Boots may truly be what gets Us most excited about the autumn season. The cashmere sweaters are great and the Pumpkin Spice Lattes are delicious, but we’ve patiently been waiting all summer long to break out our favorite footwear.

But not all boots are the same! Some are exclusively reserved for wearing with skinny jeans tucked in, and others look better with tights and a dress. The most important thing about fall boots is versatility, which is exactly what this pair from Munro have.

Shoppers are absolutely loving the Munro Lexi ankle booties, and it’s easy to see why. They’re simple, classic and can truly go with any outfit. Their functionality is definitely what’s earned them so many amazing reviews — and we’re totally convinced that we need them too!

You may be asking yourself what about these booties makes them work so well. The key lies in their design. Not only does their sleek black look contribute to this, their shape is crucial to their functionality. They’re not loose at the ankle or clunky in any way — which means that they’ll look great with any type of pant leg in your wardrobe. There won’t be any awkward and uncomfortable bunching with skinny jeans or straight leg pants, and they won’t bulge out when teamed with a pair of bootcut jeans or flares. Also, they’ll pair excellently with a dress or skirt.

These booties are made from genuine leather — and by the looks of what shoppers are saying, they are super comfortable as well. One reviewer wrote that these “classic ankle boots have great support and a lot of comfort,” and that they were able to “three miles in these the first day” after receiving them with “no problems.” There is nothing more amazing than a pair of shoes we can wear right out of the box without breaking them in and feel at ease immediately. A shopper also that said they have trouble finding shoes that are comfortable to wear all day found that they “can walk forever” in this pair of boots, which is great to hear!

The versatility of these boots, their comfort, their classic style and the customer testimonials have us sold on the Munro Lexi ankle booties. They may be the perfect fall boot to invest in and treasure for years to come. Sometimes, it’s hard to spend a lot of money on just one pair of shoes — but years later when you’re still rocking these booties, we’re sure that you won’t regret making this purchase.

Get the Munro Lexi ankle booties for $225, available from Zappos!

