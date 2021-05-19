Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Many skincare experts will tell you how important it is to wear sunscreen every day — especially in the summer. Sun damage can make the face age faster by causing fine lines and wrinkles, so the key to prevent this from happening is to give your skin the protection it needs and deserves.

Higher SPF sunscreens will better block UVA and UVB rays from doing harm to your skin, which is why we’re thrilled that Murad has a specially formulated face moisturizer that’s equipped with SPF 45! But this sunscreen goes one step further — it can also act as a primer for your face that helps with pore size and oil control. Um, amazing — it just might be the perfect sunscreen for the summertime!

Get the Acne Control Oil and Pore Control Mattifier Broad Spectrum SPF 45 moisturizer for $42, available from Murad!

This seriously lightweight SPF moisturizer is an everyday essential. You can use it by itself after cleansing and toning your face, or combine it with your moisturizer of choice — just as long as you’re getting your daily dose of sun protection! One of the best parts about this specific sunscreen from Murad is that it can also help mattify your face, make your skin look smoother and control acne-causing oil in the sweltering heat. It may also reduce the appearance of your pores by up to 54%, and all of these incredible benefits can last up to 10 hours!

Multipurpose items are always the way to go, and this is proof. Your skin can score all the blurring effects a daily primer provides, plus SPF, from the same product! In fact, this sunscreen is more like a three-in-one treat — it’s a moisturizer, primer and skin protector at the same time!

This is a great moisturizer for anyone who deals with oily or combination skin. Even if you have balanced skin, many of Us can use a little help in the pore control department during the summer months. After two weeks of regular use in a clinical trial, 92% of participants said their skin looked less shiny and 80% claimed they noticed that their pores were noticeably smaller! And on top of that, 88% of participants said their skin looked better overall than it did before.

Reviewers are completely devoted to this daily SPF sunscreen — one shopper said that they’ve been using it for five years! They adore the improvements they see in their skin and how well this sunscreen works underneath makeup. Before the temperatures start to soar, it’s crucial to have your new-season regimen ready — and this should be at the top of the list!

