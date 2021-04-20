Skin Secret: Prebiotics May Help Your Complexion as Much as Your Gut

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

How many of you have heard of taking prebiotics or probiotics for your gut health? Most likely everyone, and there’s a high chance you even incorporate them into your daily routine now. They come in all different forms of supplements, like capsules, gummies or maybe a drink powder. They’re a must for many when it comes to regulating their system. But have you considered trying prebiotics on your face?

Of course, we don’t mean rubbing a prebiotic drink powder all over your skin. There are prebiotic products out there specifically made for your skincare routine. Good bacteria on and underneath the skin must be protected and nourished. If it’s stripped, your skin could break out, become red or uneven — or you could face a psoriasis or hyperpigmentation flare-up, to note a few possibilities. That’s why we recommend starting off your routine with this Murad cleanser!

Get the Prebiotic 4-in-1 MultiCleanser starting at just $38! Subscribe for auto-delivery and save 10% with every order!

This multitasking cleanser is packed with prebiotic powder, aiming to balance the skin’s microbiome while providing major hydration. It also claims to infuse moisture up to 15 layers into the skin’s surface thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid! Of course, that’s all while it works to remove dirt, excess oil and waterproof makeup. The gel-to-oil formula is non-drying and made for nearly all skin types, including normal, oily, dry, combo and sensitive!

Over 280 reviewers have rated this cleanser at the time of this article, giving it a collective 4.9 out of 5 rating. There isn’t even one 1-star review. Any product with glowing feedback like this deserves our attention. We looked deeper into what the shoppers were saying and were pleased to find their “skin has never looked better.” They say this product immediately “smoothed and moisturized” their face and that it “cleanses deeply and easily,” all “without being harsh.” They adore the texture too, saying it “goes on like velvet”!

Get the Prebiotic 4-in-1 MultiCleanser starting at just $38! Subscribe for auto-delivery and save 10% with every order!

You can use this product both morning and night. Dispense one or two pumps into your clean hand and apply to either a wet or dry face, massaging and witnessing the gel assume its oil form. You can use it on your closed eyes too, targeting makeup like waterproof eyeliner and mascara. You can then wet your hands and continue massaging to emulsify the cleanser, following up with a rinse. Remember, pat dry — don’t rub!

One more reason we love this cleanser? The size options. Some cleansers come in 1oz. bottles that get used up within weeks, but with the MultiCleanser, the smaller size is a full 5 ounces. Want to go big? There’s also a mega 16oz. version available with a value price! It’s over three times the size of the smaller version, but it costs less than twice the price!

Get the Prebiotic 4-in-1 MultiCleanser starting at just $38! Subscribe for auto-delivery and save 10% with every order!

Not your style? Shop more cleansers and toners here and shop all current bestselling skincare at Murad here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!