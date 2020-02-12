The Minimalist Trench You Need for Transitioning Into Spring

It’s happening. You may not have realized it yet, but spring is looming on the horizon and it’s ready to pounce. We’re standing here with open arms, ready to accept it at any time. That’s only because we’re prepared though. It’s important to have a transitional coat ready to go for whenever spring decides to show its face!

Don’t have one yet? Sick of the old one already hanging in your closet? Never fear — we’ve got you. Heading into slightly warmer weather, we’re all about sleek, clean lines and a streamlined silhouette that’s as modern as it is comfortable. How does an updated short trench sound? Because this one certainly sounds like Grammy-worthy music to our ears!

Get the Mural Drape Trench for just $100 at Nordstrom!

Reviewers are digging this coat to the fullest extent. They say the “style is fantastic” and that it’s “a must” for the next few months. It’s “such a pretty coat” that “looks and feels expensive,” though its affordable price comes in at a clean hundred. They also say the fabric “drapes beautifully” and that they “can’t wait” to wear it. As one shopper reported, they “cannot say anything bad about this trench,” and we can see why!

This minimalist Mural trench has an open front with structured shoulders and notched lapels and a single snap closure at the neckline. While it may appear to be a simple style at first, there are actually plenty of details that should not be overlooked. Take the snap welt pockets on either side of the hips or the storm flaps peeking out from under the lapels — plus the third one over on the back! There’s a back vent too forming from the hem, which hits mid-thigh. The shell is this coat is super soft too, and as for the inside? Fully lined!

This trench is light-to-medium weight, so it’s going to be your go-to option for those semi-chilly, semi-warm days when the sun creeps out from time to time — but not enough to justify a denim jacket or light sweater. While we usually find those types of days annoying, they’re soon going to become our favorite kind — since they’ll mean pulling this coat out of the closet!

Because this Drape Trench has a structured fit, it’s recommended that you size up if you’re normally between sizes. That way, you’ll be able to recreate that relaxed yet smooth and flattering fit from the first try-on. As soon as you have the right fit, it’s time to get styling! We love this coat because it looks equally as amazing over a turtleneck sweater as it does over a satin cami or even a basic cotton tee. How will you rock it first?

