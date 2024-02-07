Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re addicted to that $6 Starbucks latte, you’re in good company. But as anyone who drinks a ton of coffee and dairy knows, it’s certainly a mixed bag (or mixed cup, to be more accurate). On one hand, it tastes great and helps get you through your 9-to-5 gig, but on the other hand, the benefits wear off by around 12:30 p.m. and you’re often left with stomach pain, a sluggish feeling and a burning desire to take a lengthy nap. Yes, there’s a chance your relationship with coffee is entering its toxic era!

If you’ve tried alternatives, you may find yourself discouraged. Tea doesn’t quite cut it, energy drinks are too much and nothing is as comforting as a hot cup of joe. Ugh! But may be a way you can have your cake and eat it too! You probably wouldn’t guess it, but the ticket to the benefits of a Starbucks latte without the crashes, oscillating focus and hefty price tag comes in the form of mushroom coffee. Yes, you read that right!

Get the Four Sigmatic Focus Organic Mushroom Coffee for $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Don’t let the combination of the words “mushroom” and “coffee” lead you astray. This organic “focus coffee” is beloved by thousands on Amazon, many reassuring Us that it doesn’t taste like mushrooms — because, well, who would want that? This medium roast has hints of caramel, half the caffeine of a regular cup and endless benefits which we didn’t even know were possible with our favorite morning bev.

1,500 milligrams of adaptogens and functional mushrooms like lion’s mane, chaga, rhodiola, ashwagandha and mucuna work together to improve memory, fight Alzheimer’s disease, decrease stress, kickstart energy, support the immune system, calm your body and boost dopamine. All of these ingredients, along with organic Arabica coffee beans, work together to yield a tasty coffee which doubles as a mental clarity powerhouse. In other words, this coffee is good for the mind, body and soul!

With nature’s choice of energy-boosting ingredients, you’ll be ready to tackle project after project at the office with superwoman-level focus. It takes just two teaspoons mixed into eight ounces of hot water, and boom — your overpriced latte was just replaced. The bag includes 30 servings, so you’ll be set for a whole month! Reviewers praise the blend for its ability to give you a “relaxed feeling that’s a little euphoric,” all for under $2 a day.

And we know — a cup of coffee is more than just a cup of coffee. It’s a ritual! Luckily, you can continue your daily coffee routine (thank goodness!) while putting your health first, reaping the benefits of a brighter mood, less stress and enhanced productivity. It’s a win for you… and your boss.

