



School is almost in session! With the beginning of a new school year right around the corner, it’s all about making a fresh start.

From more clothes to new accessories, we found the 22 must-haves for back-to-school shopping at Stage Stores that will have everyone voted “Best Dressed” in class.

1. This Pretty Pink Piece

In need of a piece to pull your entire look together all year long? Look no further than this pretty pink nylon backpack. It’s the ultimate backpack to blush over!

See it: Grab the Madden Girl Nylon Puffed Dome Backpack (originally $68) now only $34!

2. This Canvas Backpack

At the end of every rainbow, there’s a pot of gold and we’re considering this canvas backpack the reward we’re all in need of.

See it: Grab the Madden Girl Rainbow Canvas Backpack (originally $68) now only $34!

3. This Striped Backpack

Feel like a star when carrying this striped backpack. It’s the winning piece that will top off any look to perfection.

See it: Grab the Madden Girl Jersey Stripe Backpack (originally $68) now only $34!

4. This Windbreaker

Is anyone looking for a printed piece that can weather any storm? Look no further than this windbreaker, of course!

See it: Grab the Justify Juniors’ Camo Windbreaker Jacket (originally $44) now only $31!

5. These Perfect Pants

Who says the daily grind ends once the school day ends? Keep on hustlin’ all weekend long in these joggers.

See it: Grab the Justify Juniors’ Hustle Joggers (originally $36) now only $25!

6. This Sweet Sweatshirt

The only thing better than one perfect piece? Two perfect ones! Pair this sweatshirt with the matching pants above and sizzle in style.

See it: Grab the Justify Juniors’ Hustle Cropped Sweatshirt (originally $44) now only $31!

7. These Printed Pants

Who says a pair of basic pants had to be boring? Not Us, in fact, we’re recommending this cheetah print ASAP.

See it: Grab the Wishful Park Juniors’ Cheetah Pull-On Pants (originally $42) now only $29!

8. These High-Rise Jeans

The only thing better than one pair of high-rise jeans? This pair that’s available in three different washes.

See it: Grab the Wishful Park Juniors’ High-Rise Jeans (originally $42) now only $29!

9. These Camo Pants

Why blend in when you were born to stand out in this perfect camo pant?

See it: Grab the Wishful Park Juniors’ Camouflage Pants (originally $42) now only $29!

10. These Cuffed Jeans

Is anyone having trouble deciding between jean and capris? Us too, and that’s why we’re loving this the ultimate 2-in-1.

See it: Grab the Almost Famous Juniors’ Distressed High Cuff Jeans (originally $50) now only $35!

11. This Tank Top

In need of a tank top to dominate? We’re calling checkmate on this perfect piece.

See it: Grab the Justify Juniors’ Checkered Tank Top (originally $16) now only $11!

12. This Trendy Tee

A good graphic tee is always on trend! This yellow T-shirt will be the bright spot on even the darkest of days.

See it: Grab the Cold Crush Juniors’ Chevrolet Shirt (originally $26) now only $18!

13. This Stylish Sneaker

Looking for a shoe that will never go out of style? This pair of Vans is timeless.

See it: Grab a pair of the Vans Women’s Ward Logo Fashion Sneakers for $55!

14. This Timeless Tee

Logos are hotter than ever, so what better way to show your support than in this tee?

See it: Grab the adidas Shadow Boss T-shirt – Boys 8-20 for $15!

15. These Running Shoes

Life’s a marathon, not a sprint, so let’s stay ahead of the class in this perfect running shoe.

See it: Grab the Nike Downshifter 8 Wide Running Shoes – Boys 11-3 (originally $52) now only $39!

16. These Men’s Trainers

Whether we’re training for the mile-run or racing to be first in the cafeteria line, these trainers will have all coming in first in the style department.

See it: Grab the Nike Men’s Varsity Compete TR 2 Training Shoes (originally $70) now with prices starting at $53!

17. These Women’s Trainers

Whether we’re on-the-go or at the gym, these training sneakers will make being on-the-run easier!

See it: Grab the Nike Women’s In-Season TR 8 Training Shoes (originally $75) now only $57!

18. These Men’s Slide Sandals

Is anyone looking to slide into a new pair of sandals? Just do it in this pair.

See it: Grab the Nike Men’s Benassi Just Do It Slide Sandals (originally $30) now only $23!

19. These Women’s Slide Sandals

Slide into your new favorite sandal in this perfect pair.

See it: Grab the Nike Women’s Kawa Slide Sandals (originally $30) now only $23!

20. These Metallic Sandals

Is anyone looking to add a little glitz-and-glam into their rotation? Do so in this metallic must-have!

See it: Grab the Nike Women’s Benassi Just Do It Slide Sandals (originally $25) now only $19!

21. This Everyday Essential

This sandal comes in six shades and can be worn every single day. Dare we share more?

See it: Grab the Nike Men’s Benassi Solarsoft Slides (originally up to $35) now with prices starting at $26!

22. These Fashion Sneakers

Platforms are hotter than ever, and we’re loving how perfect it will be to nail this trend in this sleek sneaker.

See it: Grab the Skechers Women’s Street Cleat Bring it Back Fashion Sneakers (originally $70) now only $60!

Not your style? Check out additional items also available at Stage here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!