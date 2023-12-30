My Favorite Pain-Free Date Night Heels Are 38% Off Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’m not always a heel girl, but when I do slip into a pair, it’s almost always for date night. There’s one problem, though. Ever since I broke my ankle, I’ve had a lot of pain getting into just any pair without additional pain. And that’s not to mention the kind of hurt that wearing regular heels brings when you’re in a pair for a while.

My world changed entirely when it comes to going out on the town for a fun night with my partner after I stumbled on a pair of amazing heels that not only fit perfectly, but they keep me feeling comfortable and pain-free long after we leave the restaurant and hit up a late night movie afterward.

You might not believe the brand, or the price, but these comfy, classy heels are up for grabs right now, and you can get them straight from Zappos.

Get the Calvin Klein Brady Heels for just $68 at Zappos! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 29, 2023, but are subject to change.

The lighter than air Calvin Klein Brady Heels have been an absolute pleasure to wear every time I go out for a wonderful night with my other half. I pop on a pair of the Black Leather shade and strut my stuff, healing ankle and all. They’re crafted from leather and suide with a pointed toe, and they slip right on. But what really makes them feel good is their lightly padded footbed, emblazoned with the Calvin Klein logo.

They’re so plush for a heel, it feels like you’re wearing a pair of comfy flats. The stiletto heel can take some getting used to, of course, as all often do, but when you’re up walking in these heels, you feel like you’re on top of the world, without your feet aching every step of the way. These little hardware studs on the outside near the heel? They’re such a fun detail.

Right now, you can save big time on these classic heels, which are great for going out or heading to the office. They’re just $68, which is 38% off their normal price of $109. You can choose from nine different colors, too, which means a different pair for every outfit in a range of nude and muted hues.

Shoppers absolutely love these heels, with one praising their “absolutely beautiful supple leather,” adding: “These really are beautiful shoes.”

“These shoes are very stylish,” another wrote. “I received many compliments both times I wore them.”

These will be your new favorite heels soon too, take it from me. Especially if you can snag a pair at this price. So act quickly if you want to bring them home!

