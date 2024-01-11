Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Imagine you’re giving your face a mini spa day right at home. You’ve got your face mask, essential oil, and moisturizer. What’s missing? A facial steamer! When you use a facial steamer, it’s like surrounding your skin with a gentle, warm mist. The warmth from the steam works like a charm to open up your pores. Think of it as prepping your skin to get the most out of your skincare routine.

But what if you don’t have a facial steamer? You’re going to have to get one, right? You don’t have to go to an expensive spa for this kind of treatment. You can get a great facial steamer with all the features you want and need for clear, smooth, and hydrated skin for less than the price of a pair of Ugg boots. Yes, that cheap!

If you’re looking to bring that spa day dream to life, you can do it right now with a quick trip to Amazon!

The NanoSteamer 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer is one of the best tools you can have in your beauty toolbox.

The NanoSteamer 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer is one of the best tools you can have in your beauty toolbox. It helps open your pores, and preps them for treatment. When your pores are open, all the dirt, oil, and leftover makeup hiding in there gets loosened up. This makes it a whole lot easier to cleanse them away. You know how sometimes, no matter how much you wash your face, it still doesn’t feel totally clean? A facial steamer can help with that. It’s like giving your face a deeper clean than usual.

It also features ionic channeling. Ionic channeling in facial steamers is like giving your skincare routine a superpower. It’s doing more than just misting your face with warm steam. It’s actually creating tiny, negatively charged ions in the water particles. This might sound a bit sci-fi, but it’s all about making the steam more effective.

Ions help steam penetrate deeper into your skin. The negatively charged ions make it easier for your skin to soak up the moisture from the steam. This means that not only does your skin get more hydrated, but any skincare products you use after steaming – like serums or creams – get absorbed much better too. All that and more, for just $40! That’s a total steal.

Shoppers absolutely love using this affordable steamer.

“The ultimate skincare upgrade,” one buyer proclaimed. “The NanoSteamer has proven to be the ultimate game-changer in my skincare routine.”

“Love this for creating an in-home spa facial,” another wrote. “Very easy to use. Heats up quickly & steam feels lovely on my face. Reasonably priced. Very happy with purchase. Should have bought this years ago!”

