If you feel like your pores are ultra-clogged the days, the best way to open them up is with some handy steam action. Some of Us use this makeshift method at home courtesy of a scorching hot bath and a heated towel, but it’s infinitely easier when you have a dedicated facial steamer device on hand!

Chances are you’ve seen this type of steamer in a makeup or skincare tutorial on a social media platform, and they’re included for good reason. Often times, they can ring in on the pricier side — but there are plenty of options to choose from to suit all shopping budgets. If you’re in the market for a solid steal, we recommend this particular steamer Pure Daily Care. Why, you ask? Because it’s currently on sale for 45% off on Amazon — which is as close to a top-tier discount as you can get!

Originally $65 On Sale: $36 You Save 45%

At its core, this steaming device is the ultimate tool to allow your pores to open up for the best cleansing possible. This is a common practice used in the extraction process, which is the ideal way to banish blackheads or whiteheads which may be bothersome to you. In fact, this steamer actually comes with extraction tools which can you use from the comfort of your own home or in front of your vanity. No pricey facialist necessary! Of course, it’s important to keep in mind that these tools may cause skin damage or scarring when not used properly, so be sure to do your research before taking the plunge. Basically, look up proper practices before attempting to perform extractions yourself — or skip this part entirely if you’re concerned.

But apart from that, having a steamer like this one in your skincare arsenal is an impactful way to upgrade your regimen. When you steam your face before cleansing, all of the products you typically use may be able to better penetrate the region. Reviewers who regularly suffer from breakouts say this steamer has come in clutch “by opening up and helping to purge” their pores in a way topicals can’t accomplish. Plus, who doesn’t want to create a spa-like experience in their own bathroom? With this type of a steamer, you can!

Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

