Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are so many anti-aging products on the market, but there aren’t nearly as many products that actually embrace the natural process of aging. That is, until Naomi Watts entered the beauty space! The Academy Award nominee founded her own holistic wellness brand, Stripes, to support middle-aged women going through menopause.

Last year, The Watcher actress exclusively told Us Weekly, “I felt like I was getting to that point where I wanted extra hydration and extra powerful efficacious ingredients that were really speaking to my symptoms, which were caused by loss of estrogen. And the hydration thing, everyone gets hit in different ways, but we all seem to go through a drop of hydration. So, I wanted to create a line that really spoke to women at this phase of their lives. There’s a valuable place in society for everyone and particularly a woman in her 50s who’s accumulated a lot of greatness by now and we’ve had lot of failures as well, but we’re still here, we’re still able to bounce back. And really we wanted for a woman to feel like they can take ownership of this time in their life and embrace it with vibrancy and pride.”

Read on to learn more about one of Stripes’ top-rated products, a hydrating body oil infused with vitamins C and E!

Get the Stripes The Full Monty for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Full Monty is a luxurious oil that leaves your body with a radiant glow. Formulated with squalene, acai oil, vitamins C and E and kakadu plum oil, this fast-absorbing oil delivers deep moisture without added greasiness. Hypoallergenic and hydrating, this body oil nourishes and brightens skin while improving barrier function. And this travel-sized version is great on the go!

Get the Stripes The Full Monty for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shoppers have been thrilled with the results of Watts’ body oil! Just read these rave reviews below:

“It leaves my aging skin looking and feeling so soft (which makes it look more plump and youthful). I love that it’s more of a dry oil, and doesn’t leave an oily/greasy feel.”

“This is an incredible silky oil that hydrates and rejuvenates your skin. This is the first oily serum that I’ve used that absorbs so well that you don’t feel any residues on your hands after spreading. This absorbs so nicely that there isn’t any sticky or tacky texture left on your skin. This is perfect for all over. I dab a bit around my neck, arms, and legs. This definitely gives your skin a lovely radiant glow.”

“This applies so easily and skin just drinks this up. And not one thing here is irritating: instead, it just nourishes and heals…and makes your skin look and feel beautiful! This is both healthy and effective. That’s the dream.”

“This oil is pretty lightweight and absorbs super fast. You will have a glow but not a shiny sheen.”

“WOW!!!! I like body oils, but I LOVE this one! Unlike other body oils I have tried, this one is not sticky or oily feeling. My skin feels moisturized.”

Give your mature skin a glow-up with The Full Monty from Stripes!

See it! Get the Stripes The Full Monty for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from Stripes here and explore more body oils here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: Turn Back the Clock With This Anti-Aging Cream That Moisturizes Mature Skin Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Lasers, fillers and relaxers, oh my! We associate anti-aging beauty treatments with discomfort. Botox? Needles poking your face! Retinol serums? Potent gels that sting! Chemical peels? This procedure literally removes layers of your face. Ouch! Getting older is […]

Related: Get Your Best Beauty Sleep With the Sunday Riley Anti-Aging Evening Skincare Set Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Our nighttime skincare routine has become quite the problem, and not for the reason you might think. Yes, it’s time-consuming, especially when we’re tired and want to hit the hay ASAP. And yes, all of the products added […]

Related: Hello, Hydration! This Plumping Serum Leaves Your Skin Soft, Smooth and Supple Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Our skincare routine is a whole operation, from cleanser to cream. But if we had to simplify our steps, we would never skip hyaluronic acid! This anti-aging ingredient keeps our complexion hydrated with fewer fine lines and wrinkles. […]

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!