Lasers, fillers and relaxers, oh my! We associate anti-aging beauty treatments with discomfort. Botox? Needles poking your face! Retinol serums? Potent gels that sting! Chemical peels? This procedure literally removes layers of your face. Ouch! Getting older is painful enough — we don’t need products to add to the agony. It turns out you can reduce wrinkles without increasing irritation. Say hello to the SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 Cream!
Named one of InStyle’s 2022 Best Beauty Buys, this anti-aging cream moisturizes dry skin while refilling cellular lipids — that’s a scientific way of saying that this lotion makes your skin look smoother and fuller. Anti-aging never felt so good!
Read on to learn more about this bestselling cream from SkinCeuticals!
SkinCeuticals is the cream of the crop of luxury skincare brands. Celebrities adore these anti-aging products, from the cult-favorite vitamin C serum to the hyaluronic acid vitamin B serum. And this Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 is no exception!
This is the first anti-aging cream to directly target lipid loss with a cholesterol-dominant ratio. For context, lipid depletion natural occurs over time, leading to visible signs of accelerated aging. This SkinCeuticals formula restores the skin’s barrier and improves the appearance of pores, radiance, evenness and texture! And 2:4:2 refers to 2% pure ceramides 1 and 3, 4% natural cholesterol and 2% fatty acids. Plus, there’s an essential oil blend that offers a cooling, nourishing sensation.
Suitable for all types of skin, from sensitive to combination, this lightweight cream improves hydration, fullness and elasticity. Youthful skin is only a dollop away! In a clinical study, results showed a 66% improvement in smoothness, 44% improvement in pore appearance, 26% improvement in radiance and 20% improvement in evenness.
If you want to smooth and soothe mature skin, then try this SkinCeuticals cream today!
