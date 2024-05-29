Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sometimes, life can be tedious. From dealing with work to the kids, it can all become a little overwhelming. What’s more, there are days when you can’t find time for yourself — but you really need to — and that’s another layer to the story. For many, their bath time is the one part of the day when they release all the stress. Further, moisturizers over the last few years have gained more properties than just keeping your skin hydrated. The right one can also help you unwind. If you’re looking for a new one to add to your beauty rotation, we have you covered! We found a soothing and easy moisturizer set that’s perfect for taking a load off after a rough day — and it’s only $63 at Nativa Spa!

Related: The 17 Best Hydrating Moisturizers in 2024 Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The whole purpose of moisturizers is that they’re hydrating, but some are better at that job than others. If you have dry skin or just want a moisturizer that will quench your skin’s thirst, start with […]

This Nativa Spa Lilac Smoothing Ritual Set is perfect for your nighttime shower routine thanks to its moisturizing and calming properties. The set consists of the Nativa SPA Lilac and Bio Retinol Body Lotion, the Nativa SPA Lilac and Bio Retinol Whipped Oil Body Cream and the Nativa SPA Lilac & Bio Retinol Cream Hands and Feet. It’s perfect for bringing moisture back to the skin and leaving behind a soft scent of lilac and lavender. Also, it comes powered by the brand’s bio retinol to accelerate skin repair and uses 100% pure quinoa oil to reinvigorate the skin and keep it feeling smooth.

Get the Nativa Spa Lilac Smoothing Ritual Set for $63 (was $79) at Nativa Spa!

To use this ritual set, parts of the set can replace your classic moisturizers. For example, the whipped oil body cream starts as a cream and turns into an oil that seeps into the skin and locks in moisture. And the retinol hands and feet cream is small and nifty — and it fits perfectly inside your handbag. They’re all topical options that will help hydrate your skin!

Although there aren’t any reviews for this set, we have no qualms about the brand due to its commitment to sustainability. The Brazilian brand creates vegan and cruelty-free products — so rest assured, you’re in good hands!

Additionally, if you need a way to unwind after a long day, implementing a ritual of sorts can help. If bath time is your special time of the day, this lilac soothing ritual set from Nativa Spa can help you relax easily.

See it: Get the Nativa Spa Lilac Smoothing Ritual Set for $63 (was $79) at Nativa Spa!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Nativa Spa here!