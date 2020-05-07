Nordstrom Reviewers Can’t Stop Buying This 40%-Off T-Shirt Bra

Have you ever found a bra that fits in the most perfect way possible? It’s far easier said than done. Bodies have their own unique shapes, so naturally, not all bras on the market will complement everyone’s curves.

But some bras out there come quite close to suiting most people! How can we tell? Well, if you hadn’t noticed, we like to do a deep dive into the customer reviews. It’s research! Real-life testimonials give Us insight into a product that we can’t get simply from a description. That’s exactly why the shopper feedback on this bra from Natori has us convinced that it may be the perfect fit!

Get the Natori Pure Luxe Underwire T-Shirt Bra (originally $72) on sale with free shipping for just $43, available at Nordstrom!

“Comfortable,” “supportive,” and “favorite” are just some of the words used to describe the Natori Pure Luxe Underwire T-Shirt Bra. Many of these reviewers are repeat buyers who took a chance on the top-rated undergarment — which is the key indicator of a fantastic piece! This is the ideal everyday bra that will look virtually seamless underneath T-shirts and tanks. One reviewer who claimed they “purchased this bra a few years back” says they “continue to buy new versions [of this bra]” whenever possible — and that they even “love it more now”!

How else do we know that this bra will fit well on a variety of body types? The expansive size range that Natori provides for their customers! Their band lengths go up to a size 30, and the cup sizes begin at B and go all the way up to G. We appreciate when brands make it a priority to be size-inclusive, and it’s obvious that Natori truly wants to cater to as many women as possible.

The two neutral colors available are both elegant. You can pick up this bra in a cool-toned caramel shade or a dusty rose pink hue. These options look stunning against a wide range of skin tones, which makes Us fall even more head over heels for this bra! The cups are lightly lined and the straps are made with an intricate lace overlay. The tiny feminine touch sends this bra’s design to the next level — and guarantees it’s anything but basic. And to top it all off, you can pick up this Natori beauty for 40% off right now! The original price point for this bra might have been a bit steep for some budgets, but with this major markdown, giving it a shot is a lot easier on the wallet!

