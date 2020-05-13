This Bestselling Bra With Over 3,000 Reviews Is on Sale at Nordstrom

A good bra is hard to come by. There are plenty of options out there, but investing in one that’s right for you is certainly worth it. Instead of picking up less expensive versions that may not be up to par in the quality department, it’s time to spend a little extra cash and buy a bra that’s said to be simply perfect in every way.

One of the top brands to look out for is Natori, and this underwire bra is an all-time favorite of Nordstrom shoppers! And to make things sweeter, it’s on sale right now for 40% off. If you’ve needed the extra encouragement to go for a high-end undergarment, consider this your sign!

Get the Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra (originally $68) on sale with free shipping for just $41, available at Nordstrom!

This bra comes in three different neutral colors to choose from, all of which will look fantastic against a wide range of skin tones. Each subtle shade will effortlessly pop and look as flattering as can be!

In terms of construction, these bras are trimmed with dainty lace along the cups, and the main waistband is fashioned from lace as well. The simple, adjustable straps let this romantic and flirty detailing stand out and truly shine. Oh, and this lace is no ordinary lace — it’s a signature from Natori called “Feathers,” which is how the bra gets its name. It’s a completely unique touch, and we’re pretty obsessed with it!

This plunge bra cuts low, which allows the cups to create a sleek silhouette against your chest. Even buyers with smaller cup sizes say they get immediate cleavage after putting this bra on! Shoppers note that this bra “feels like you’re wearing almost nothing,” and that it’s “comfortable” and “supportive.” Based on numerous accounts, they do state that you may want to considering going up a cup size if you have a larger chest. If you order multiple sizes, you can easily return the one that doesn’t fit like a glove — no final sale stress here!

Reviewers are proud to say that they are repeat customers, and that they have been wearing this bra style for years — always coming back to it. Quite frankly, we’re not surprised! There has to be something truly outstanding about this bra considering all the high praise it regularly receives from Nordstrom’s most discerning clients. This is one purchase you won’t regret, especially with this major sale price!

