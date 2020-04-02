Nordstrom Reviewers Say This Is Their Absolute Favorite Wireless Bra

There’s seriously no need for Us to wear any uncomfortable, wired push-up bras right now. Casual loungewear is the name of the game at the moment. And when it comes to undergarments, the best way to feel as comfy as possible is by rocking a wireless bra.

Let’s be clear about something here: There’s a difference between wireless bras and bralettes. Generally, bralettes work well for smaller chests and offer maybe a quarter of the support that your standard wired bra does. The happy medium between the two is a wireless bra that can still provide ample protection — without the wires, obviously. Sound promising? In that case, it’s time to get acquainted with Natori’s bestselling version — an undisputed favorite among Nordstrom shoppers!

Get the Natori Bliss Perfection Contour Soft Cup Bra (originally $64), on sale with free shipping for just $48, available at Nordstrom!

If you’re looking for the perfect in-between undergarment, the Natori wireless bra is a top pick to consider. It has soft cups that are molded to fit the natural contours of your curves — and also provide you with just the right amount of coverage. Unlike many competitors, the cups aren’t too heavy, so you won’t feel like you’re adding an uncomfortably thick layer of fabric to the mix.

The bra comes in three stunning neutral colors: black, soft pink and a tan nude. There’s a hidden waistband that gives you just a touch of lift, and plentiful support so that you can feel comfortable wearing this bra outside underneath a T-shirt or tank top. On a personal note, we love the lace trim detailing on the hem of the bra — it serves as an elegant and romantic touch. Just because we’ll be lounging around the house in this piece doesn’t mean that we have to result to boring basics!

The back of the bra fastens with traditional hook-and-eye closures, and it scoops down very low in the back. The straps are adjustable so that you can create the exact fit that you want. Nordstrom reviewers say that this wireless bra is “as comfy as any bralette but offers a little more lift,” which is just the balance that many of Us are looking for! One shopper said that the Natori wireless bra fits their 32DD chest perfectly, and another customer with a 36DD chest said that they’d never found a wireless bra “that offered decent support until [they] discovered this bra!”

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



