Stop Running Out of Hand Sanitizer With This Full-Size 6-Pack

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Why do they make hand sanitizers so tiny? Maybe a year ago it made more sense, back when we used them much less often. We’d cleanse our hands throughout the day, sure, but it wasn’t such a thing. Now, if we don’t have immediate access to soap and water, sanitizer is the first thing we reach for every time we’re out in public. It’s a must for keeping both ourselves and everyone else safe.

Hand sanitizer, however, is one of the hardest products to find and buy these days. We can’t go around buying every tiny sanitizer out there because…we literally can’t. There isn’t enough of it in stock. And if there were, we know better than to hoard it all up. That’s why when we saw this six-pack of full-size, alcohol-based sanitizers on Amazon, we could barely believe our eyes!

Get the Natural Concepts Hand Sanitizer Gel (6-Pack) for just $26 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

This six-pack is the perfect find to keep you stocked up for a long while, and it’s even better if you’re looking to share the wealth with friends or family members — or even if you want to donate to others in need. The sanitizer is made with 65% ethyl alcohol, which easily meets the CDC’s recommended 60% or more, so it’s definitely a go-to for killing virus-causing bacteria and germs. 99.9% of them, it claims!

Reviewers are definitely impressed with this sanitizer, even calling it better than Purell, the most well-known sanitizer out there. What makes it better? Thanks to the vitamin E-infused gel formula, this Natural Concepts sanitizer is made to moisturize and nourish hands, protecting them from both the alcohol and the environment with the help of antioxidants!

Get the Natural Concepts Hand Sanitizer Gel (6-Pack) for just $26 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

Shoppers say this sanitizer is so moisturizing that they’re even mixing it with some of their other sanitizers to make their small stash last longer. They don’t need as much to cover their entire hands, so the bottle lasts and lasts!

This hand sanitizer is fragrance-free, cruelty-free, sulfate-free, paraben-free and phthalate-free. It’s non-toxic too, making it an A+ pick for the entire family. It’s gentle yet effective, and the easy dispensing cap makes it perfect for taking on the go. Don’t miss out on this — you might not be able to find any other offer like it!

Get the Natural Concepts Hand Sanitizer Gel (6-Pack) for just $26 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Check out more hand sanitizers here and see all of Amazon’s current Daily Deals here!

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!