This $17 Serum Is Making Cystic Acne a Thing of the Past for Shoppers

Cystic acne is no joke, and it’s incredibly difficult to handle. If you haven’t had any experience with cystic acne before, you may think it’s simply a vanity issue — but some breakouts are actually quite painful. These cysts run deep under the skin instead of just on the top layer, so you can imagine how awful the pressure can feel.

Extreme cases of cystic acne may require seeking professional help, but if you need assistance with controlling breakouts and keeping flare-ups in check, shoppers seriously suggest snatching up this serum from Naturium! Reviewers are saying this treatment has left their breakouts “finally under control,” and claim it can assist in a slew of other skin concerns too.

Get the Naturium Niacinamide Face Serum for $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

One shopper gushed that “if you have cystic, hormonal and/or inflamed acne, this is amazing!” The serum has worked for those who have tried everything under the sun in hopes of controlling their breakouts, so who says it can’t work for you too? This is a niacinamide-forward serum which is another particularly popular ingredient for a variety of reasons, but it’s the zinc included in the formula which specifically assists with acne. Even if you don’t have dramatic breakouts but want to keep pesky oiliness in check, this is a great serum to try out!

But let’s get back to the niacinamide for a second, because it’s truly one of the hottest components on the market right now. It boasts anti-aging properties and may help with evening out skin tone — so if you deal with hyperpigmentation, roughness or fine lines and wrinkles, this serum is sure to serve you well. This is an incredibly popular product with over 12,000 reviews, and not all of them specifically mention cystic acne — so it’s clear shoppers have picked this up for many purposes and saw their skin improve as a result. Naturium is a brand consumers trust, and this option is particularly intriguing to Us. It seems any shopper with skincare concerns struggles should have this on deck!

