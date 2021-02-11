Comfy Workwear Exists and These Stretchy Dress Pants Prove It

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Many of us made the switch to indefinitely working from home last year. We were sad to say goodbye to the coworkers we were so used to seeing every day, and we were definitely going to miss our favorite baristas who hooked us up with a caffeine fix every morning. One pro, however, was getting dressed. Basically, we didn’t have to do it anymore (at least from the waist down).

We’ve grown so used to working in our comfiest clothes every single day that the thought of an eventual return to the office and — gulp — office attire is already making us a bit worried. Why can’t dress codes ever include T-shirts and stretchy pants? We may not be able to do anything about the tee issue, but we can definitely do something about the pants. Forget the stiff, unflattering office pants you wore in the past. These comfy pants are going to make the back-to-office transition so much easier!

Get the neezeelee Dress Pants starting at just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

These pants were designed specifically so you can “look office-ready while enjoying all the comfort of your favorite yoga pants.” The material has a four-way stretch and is super breathable. As you can see, the fit itself is skinny, but the fabric is just relaxed enough to keep you from feeling constricted.

These pull-on style pants have no zippers, buttons or clasps to dig into your skin or take up your time. They simply have a 3-inch, elasticized waistband that reaches high up around the navel. There is a smoothing panel here too for a flattering fit without any squeezed organs. Check out just below to find two functional front pockets here, plus the effect of welt pockets in back for extra professional vibes. There’s also a back yoke seam to prevent the waistband from gaping!

You’re not even going to want to wait for the office to wear these pants. You’ll feel so good in them, you’ll want to wear them anyway. When it is time to go professional, try them with low heels or flats, a light button-up top with just the front tucked into the waistband and a blazer or chic cardigan. You can also use them to actually dress up a more casual outfit. Usually, yoga-style pants would dress an outfit down, but if you pair these with a basic top, your look will actually be elevated. These pants are truly the best!

