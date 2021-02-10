This ‘Next to Nothing’ Bralette Is Redefining Comfort

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Bras. The bane of our existence or total necessities for our daily lives? In most cases, the answer is both. We often need the support and coverage offered by bras — and some of them are super cute and flirty — but finding one that isn’t a complete (and literal) pain to wear is next to impossible. Even when we find a semi-decent brand, we’re still left dying to take it off at the end of the day.

Apart from going braless, one option worth exploring is bralettes. We know, we know — some of them offer no support, some are horribly scratchy materials and some don’t even let you adjust their fit. The problems remain. But “some” is the key word here. There really is a bralette out there that checks all of our boxes, and we promise it doesn’t solely exist in a mythical land. It’s real, it’s affordable and it’s available to buy right now on Amazon!

This Next to Nothing Bralette feels like just that: next to nothing. It’s practically weightless with its light-as-air construction. It’s made of a double-lined gossamer mesh that’s super fine and supremely comfy. It’s incredible for working from home or lounging around and enjoying some freshly-delivered pizza. It’s also majorly breathable, so it’s going to be absolutely perfect come summer when the weather warms up!

This bralette has sheer cups with no padding, but there are horizontal darts for shape and an elastic underband to provide necessary support. Over in back, you’ll find a double hook-and-eye closure, and on the straps you’ll find sliders to help you adjust your fit even further. These are such appreciated additions to bralettes with solely letter sizes; we definitely did not want to gloss over these essential details!

While this bralette feels like you’re wearing nothing, looks-wise, it has a modern, charming design that you’ll love to see on yourself. It’s available in five color options too right now. Keep it simple with the two nude shades, go classic with black, discover the stunning blue that is Bleached Denim or check out the patterned Midnight Mood. The more, the merrier, in our opinion.

Bra haters, this is your moment. This is the bra you’ve been waiting for — the one that will finally change your mind. Don’t miss out on grabbing one!

