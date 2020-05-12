Now that shorts and tank top weather is finally making its presence known, for many of us, that means one thing: shaving. And with shaving, what do we get? Bumps, cuts, irritation, dry skin and all that jazz. And since it’s only targeting the hair on the surface, we get to do it all over again the next day! Yay!

Of course, our words are dripping with sarcasm. Shaving is no fun, but waxing is seriously painful and could be dangerous to try by ourselves at home. But what other option do we have if we want to go bare? Well, there’s hair removal cream, but we’ve seen way too many horror stories about Nair and Veet. It’s true — some creams can cause burns. But this cream is different. It has over 1,200 reviewers singing its praises!

Get the Neomen Hair Removal Cream for just $19 at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 18, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 12, 2020, but are subject to change.

Shoppers say this Neomen cream is miles better than any “popular” creams you may have heard of before. No itch, no irritation, no burns and, best of all, no hair! They say the results last at least twice as long as shaving does, and that the process is easy, quick and clean. Many agree that buying it was the best decision they’ve made in a while — even those with super sensitive skin!

This hair removal cream is made with aloe vera, vitamin E and baby oil to keep skin feeling silky-smooth, soft and moisturized. That goes for your arms, underarms, legs and bikini line. Some shoppers even use it to remove unwanted hair on their chests and backs!

To use this cream, first do an allergy test on your hand. Once you’re in the clear, simply apply a thick, even layer to the hair you want to remove using your fingers or a spatula. Don’t rub it in! Just wait for three to 10 minutes max and then remove the cream by wiping gently with a damp washcloth or lightly scraping it off with the spatula. Rinse with water to remove any residue and loose hairs.

Done! Because this Neomen cream claims to remove hair closer to the root than a razor, you may find your skin stays smooth for days. Time to finally enjoy this warm sunshine!

