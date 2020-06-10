This Holographic Protective Face Mask Ships Fast and Free

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We don’t know about you, but we’re already so over our original mask purchase. At first we were just desperate to find any kind of protective fabric mask that shipped out fast, but we soon realized that we actually need to be a little picky to find a truly high-quality face covering.

There’s also the fact that when we started wearing face masks, it was still cold and icky outside, but now it’s pretty much smooth sailing into summertime. Just as our style changes with the seasons, so should our masks! If you’re looking for something fun and colorful that gets the job done, you need to check out these Neva Nude masks!

Get the Neva Nude Face Dust Cover for just $15 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

There are so many versions available of this mask, but this holographic blue and pink one caught our eye. It’s perfect for the season, and it’s so unique. People may actually start complimenting you on your face mask. Hey, another accessory to be complimented on? Yet another reason to wear it!

This mask is made to wrap comfortably over the nose, mouth and chin, the stretchy elastic trim helping to provide more effective coverage while also sitting more comfortably on your face. If you’re sick of masks pulling at your ears, this one was specifically created to avoid the issue of “Dumbo ears”!

While we obviously love the design of this mask as a fashion statement, having a bright print on one side of your mask can actually be extremely beneficial. Since the other side is black, you won’t end up getting confused about which side you had touching your face and which side was out facing the world. Who doesn’t love a cute piece with such functional and considerate features?

One more thing we love about these masks is that they are made right in the USA by a female owned and operated company. We feel great about purchasing them — especially with their fast and free shipping. We may have not predicted protective face masks being such an important part of our everyday ensembles, but we have to say now that they are, we’re feeling great about our finds!

