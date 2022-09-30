Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

True or false: The only way to achieve lengthy lashes is by wearing falsies. Up until now, I would have said true. My natural eyelashes are limp and thin, wilting flowers that haven’t been watered in weeks. It takes a few coats of mascara plus an eyelash curler to make a noticeable difference, but even those beauty tools fail to provide the lift I’m looking for. False lashes give me added volume, but wispies weigh me down and glue irritates my eyes. Searching for another strategy to boost your brows and lashes? We finally figured out a solution with remarkable results!

Renowned beauty brand Augustinus Bader just dropped a new lash and brow serum that is already earning all the buzz. And judging by the popularity of other products from the skincare line, this serum may sell out immediately. After all, Augustinus Bader’s celebrity fans reportedly include Jennifer Aniston, Margot Robbie, Hailey Bieber and Victoria Beckham — stars with glowing complexions! This nourishing serum incorporates cutting-edge science with a clean formula to deliver lush lashes and full brows. Keep reading for more details about this brand-new beauty must-have!

Get The Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum for $150 at Augustinus Bader!

This two-in-one serum is a one-of-a-kind innovation! Designed for use on both eyebrows and eyelashes, the wider surface of the brush targets brows while the thinner side grazes the lash line with structured bristles. This advanced application addresses brittle brows and thinning lashes while optimizing hair growth and revitalizing follicle function. In addition, the serum locks in moisture and promotes the production of keratin, a protein that helps strengthen hair.

Let’s break down these powerful ingredients! Red winter algae helps prevent hair loss and improves thickness, while biotin supports growth, thickness and strength. And then roselle and safflower extracts stimulate growth as the hyaluronic acid complex creates healthier-looking brows and lashes. Powered by TFC8 cellular-renewing technology, this 100% vegan formula also contains natural amino acids and vitamins.

Get The Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum for $150 at Augustinus Bader!

In a clinical trial, lash length increased by 34%, lash thickness increased by 40% and eyebrows thickness increased by 55%. What’s more, lashes were 75% more curled and both lashes and brows increased in hydration by 149%. That’s a whole lot of growth!

The results of a 12-week consumer perception study yielded even more stunning outcomes! And 100% of participants agreed that they saw visible results in as little as one month. Meanwhile, 98% noticed lusher lashes and 96% saw fuller brows. Boom!

Forget about false lashes for a short-time fix and invest in this long-term plan to lengthen your brows and lashes!

See it! Get The Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum for $150 at Augustinus Bader!

